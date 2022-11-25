Kassie Parker added yet another impressive piece of hardware to her collection this week.
The Loras College graduate student received the National Women’s Athlete of the Year award from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the second consecutive year.
Parker, a former Clayton Ridge High School standout from Guttenberg, Iowa, won the NCAA Division III women’s cross country championship with a 6K time of 21:06.5 on a snow-packed course Saturday in Lansing, Mich. Parker became the first female runner to defend her title at the Division III meet since St. Lawrence University’s Went Palvus accomplished the feat in 2009 and 2010.
Parker was also named the Midwest Region Women Athlete of the Year earlier this month after posting a time of 21:13.9 at the Midwest Region Championships, where she took top individual honors. She also picked up individual wins at the American Rivers Conference meet, the Augustana Interregional Invitational, the NCAA Division III Pre-National Invitational and at the National Catholic Championships.
The only event Parker did not win this fall was at the Aurora University Spartan Invitational, where her teammate, Brianna Renner, clipped her by 1.7 seconds.
Parker holds the school record in the 6,000-meter run, as well as the 5,000-meter distance. She exhausted her cross country eligibility as one of the most decorated runners in NCAA Division III history.
St. Ambrose’s Casey, Gourley honored — Dubuque Senior grads Tom Casey and Max Gourley were among the eight St. Ambrose University football players to earn Academic All-District from College Sports Communicators. The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Nominees must be starters or important reserves, sophomores or older, with at least 3.50 cumulative grade point averages.
Casey, a junior quarterback, completed 137 of 240 passes for 1,718 yards and 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions while earning all-Mid-States Football Association Midwest League honorable mention accolades. He tied a school record by throwing seven touchdowns in a win over Judson on Oct. 8. Casey increased his totals from his sophomore year by 620 yards and 10 touchdowns while ranking 11th in the nation in passing touchdowns.
Gourley, a junior linebacker, made 23 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, one forced fumble and four sacks for 26 yards.
Roussel named all-NSIC — Dubuque Hempstead graduate Jack Roussel, a sixth-year senior at Minnesota State University in Mankato, earned first-team all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference accolades on the offensive line after helping the Mavericks football team win the league’s South Division. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound native of Durango, Iowa, started at center.
The Mavericks (10-2) extended their winning streak to six games when they defeated Wayne State (Neb.), 26-9, in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday. Minnesota State will play the Colorado School of Mines on Saturday in Golden, Colo., in the second round.
Wills honored by MVC — Drake University junior Jada Wills, a former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic all-state volleyball player, earned second team all-Missouri Valley Conference honors. The libero finished the regular season with 597 digs, the second-most in the MVC and the highest total on Drake’s roster. She also averaged an impressive 5.24 digs per set.
Wills helped the Bulldogs reach the championship match of the conference tournament on Wednesday night. She surpassed the 30-dig mark for the fourth time this season, but Drake dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Northern Iowa.
Holesinger swimming at Missouri State — George Holesinger, a 6-foot-4 freshman from Dubuque Hempstead, is a member of the Missouri State University men’s swimming team. The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association named the him as an all-American in both the 100 and 200 freestyle events last season. Holesinger swam a 44.65 to tie for the 46th-fastest time in the country in the 100 and posted a 1:39.32 to tie for the 85th-fastest time in the 200. The fastest 100 swimmers in each event land all-American accolades.
Verastegui competing at UNI —Dubuque Wahlert grad Natalia Verastegui is a senior on the University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming team. She competes in freestyle events for the Panthers.
Leigel earns A-R-C honor — Loras senior Shane Liegel, a 184-pound wrestler from Spring Green, Wis., earned the American Rivers Conference male athlete of the week award. The NCAA Division III all-American stayed unbeaten this season with six victories last week, including five at the Concordia University Wisconsin Open on Saturday, to earn the sixth A-R-C Wrestler of the Week honor of his career. He is ranked No. 3 in the country.
UW-P’s Wynsma honored — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Nathan Wynsma, a junior 165-pounder from Allendale, Mich., won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wrestler of the week award. He returned to the mat for the first time in almost a year after an injury last season and helped the Pioneers go 3-1 during the week with wins over No. 6-ranked John Carroll University (Ohio) and No. 11-ranked Olivet College (Mich.).
Area volleyball players earn academic honors — Four Loras and four University of Dubuque women’s volleyball players earned academic all-district from the College Sports Communicators. The list included Loras’ Riley Deere, Sara Hoskins, James Keefe and Sam Stoffregen and Dubuque’s Darby Hawtrey, Kaylynn Murray, Emma Powell and Katie Wright. Wartburg College’s Caroline Kluesner, a Dyersville Beckman Catholic grad, and Coe College’s Grace Lueken, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate, made the honor unit as well.
Duhawks put 8 on football scholastic list — Loras landed eight football players — Brett Bower, Dawson Charley, Evan England, Dustin Harris, Andrew Hefel, Zach Kemp, Titus Mullen, and Tyson Smith —on the College Sports Communicators academic all-district team. The University of Wisconsin-Platteville placed Colton Ingram,Gerrit Schomaker and Samuel Tausz on the squad.
The honor team also included: Coe’s Alex Aitchison, a Cascade, Iowa, native; and Wartburg’s Owen Grover, a former Beckman standout.
Reisner to Marshalltown — Hempstead senior infielder Cade Reisner on Wednesday announced he will continue his baseball career at Marshalltown Community College.
