parker
Buy Now

Loras College graduate student Kassie Parker this week received the National Women’s Athlete of the Year award from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the second consecutive year.

 Loras College

Kassie Parker added yet another impressive piece of hardware to her collection this week.

The Loras College graduate student received the National Women’s Athlete of the Year award from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the second consecutive year.

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.