Three former area football standouts are on NFL rosters this season. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:
ALEX ERICKSON
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
Age: 27
Position: Wide receiver/return specialist
Hometown: Darlington, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin
Acquired: College free agent on May 6, 2016
NFL debut: 2016
This season: In seven games, Erickson has one catch for nine yards. He has averaged 9.3 yards on 10 punt returns with a long return of 22 yards and six fair catches.
NFL career: In 71 career games, he has 82 receptions for 956 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and one touchdown.
DAN ARNOLD
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Height: 6-6
Weight: 220
Age: 25
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Acquired: Claimed off waivers from New Orleans on Dec. 5, 2019.
NFL debut: Spent rookie season of 2017 on injured reserve and played for the Saints the following season.
This season: In seven games, Erickson has 11 catches for 154 yards and a long of 41 yards.
NFL career: In 22 career games, he has 31 receptions for 431 yards (14.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. He played two seasons with New Orleans before joining the Cardinals.
MICHAEL JOSEPH
Team: Chicago Bears
Height: 6-0
Weight: 194
Age: 25
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Oswego, Ill.
College: University of Dubuque
Acquired: College free agent in May 2018
NFL debut: Member of Bears practice squad since 2018
This season: Joseph made the Bears’ practice squad for the third straight season and was recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He earned a spot on the active roster for Weeks 16-17 last season but did not see game action.