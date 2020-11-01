Three former area football standouts are on NFL rosters this season. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:

ALEX ERICKSON

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

Age: 27

Position: Wide receiver/return specialist

Hometown: Darlington, Wis.

College: University of Wisconsin

Acquired: College free agent on May 6, 2016

NFL debut: 2016

This season: In seven games, Erickson has one catch for nine yards. He has averaged 9.3 yards on 10 punt returns with a long return of 22 yards and six fair catches.

NFL career: In 71 career games, he has 82 receptions for 956 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

DAN ARNOLD

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 220

Age: 25

Position: Tight end

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.

College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Acquired: Claimed off waivers from New Orleans on Dec. 5, 2019.

NFL debut: Spent rookie season of 2017 on injured reserve and played for the Saints the following season.

This season: In seven games, Erickson has 11 catches for 154 yards and a long of 41 yards.

NFL career: In 22 career games, he has 31 receptions for 431 yards (14.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. He played two seasons with New Orleans before joining the Cardinals.

MICHAEL JOSEPH

Team: Chicago Bears

Height: 6-0

Weight: 194

Age: 25

Position: Defensive back

Hometown: Oswego, Ill.

College: University of Dubuque

Acquired: College free agent in May 2018

NFL debut: Member of Bears practice squad since 2018

This season: Joseph made the Bears’ practice squad for the third straight season and was recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He earned a spot on the active roster for Weeks 16-17 last season but did not see game action.