ASBURY, Iowa — Some days, the course just wins.
The first round of the city golf meet on Wednesday at The Meadows Golf Club was one of those days, but the players are hoping to learn from it.
Still, there were some strong rounds nonetheless.
Dubuque Wahlert senior Ben Vaassen sits atop the leaderboard with a 5-over 77, with Western Dubuque brothers Jax Stelzer (78) and Davis Stelzer (79) right on his heels along with Dubuque Senior’s Nate Obbink (79).
The final round will be next Thursday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
“A lot of players have the potential to play well here, and I don’t think many of us played the best,” Vaassen said. “But it’s a tough course and the greens were pretty fast today. They were rolling really fast. It wasn’t terrible, but definitely challenging. Just another day at the course.”
Vaassen is a veteran for the Golden Eagles, and he still showed some bright spots on a relatively tough day for everyone. He’ll be looking to capture his first city title next week.
“Ben’s round against great competition was terrific,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “He’s pretty much automatic. He had one bad round all year, and the rest he’s been our low scorer. Every meet you can bank on him as that rock there for us. We need that as a senior at the top of the lineup. The expectations are pretty high for him, but he’s got the mindset and the game to handle that.”
Behind the Stelzers’ consistent shooting, the Bobcats lead the team standings with a 328. Wahlert is right behind with a 334, with Senior in third with a 357 and Hempstead fourth at 360.
“We’re right where we need to be,” WD coach Ben Wilson said. “We play in the same district as Wahlert, too, so it’s extra motivation to beat them. We need to know that we can beat them moving forward and being in the lead is exactly where we needed to be today. It was tough conditions with tough pins, but this is what we wanted.”
Also scoring for the Bobcats were Jackson Webber’s 84 and Karson Skrtich’s 87. But as usual, it was the stellar Stelzer brothers anchoring the WD attack.
“They played as poorly as they could probably play today, but still finished in the 70s,” Wilson said. “They just know how to grind out a good score, even when they’re not playing very well. They understand the game and understand how to score. They play the course better than most kids do.”
The Golden Eagles also got scores from Nick Splinter with an 81, while Will Coohey and Ben Cummer both fired 88s.
“The course played very challenging for all of them today,” Mulligan said. “I’m not sure if the course was a little firm, or the pins were challenging, or maybe the kids were trying too hard. They are so competitive and want to win so bad, but it was definitely not a great day of scoring for us out there. We hope to rebound and do well down the stretch. We learned about hanging in there and competing.”
The Rams were led by a solid outing for Obbink, who is in contention for the medalist title. Also in the hunt is teammate Tim Casey, who finished with an 85. Aidan Obermueller added a 95 and Brady Davis rounded out Senior’s score with a 98.
“The greens were fast I thought today,” Senior coach Tim Felderman said. “This is our first time playing here this season and it’s nice to get this in before divisionals. Overall, I know the guys didn’t play as well as they would have liked. Nate had a 43-36, so he shot even par on the back nine. Hopefully that can carry him forward.”
Hempstead is likely a long shot for the team title, but sophomore Wil Sigwarth has put himself in the chase for a city title with an 82. Nate Kaesbauer added a 91 for the Mustangs, followed by Nolan Schroeder’s 93 and Colin Nelson’s 94.
“It was tough for everybody,” Hempstead coach Chad Parkin said. “Some days the course wins, and today was one of them. I think Wil shooting 82 as a sophomore is big, and I’m glad he withstood that challenge. I think we’re kind of tired, too, as this is our third meet in three days. A lot of guys are dragging a little, and we can use a little rest.”
There won’t be too much time to rest, as next week is a big one heading into districts on Oct. 5. Monday is the final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional meets, with Wahlert and WD at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta for the Mississippi Divisional and Senior and Hempstead back at The Meadows for the Valley. Then, the final round of the city meet follows on Thursday.
But the bottom line after the first round is that every player could have shot better. However, it makes for some close scores heading into the final round, where it could be anyone’s city title — individual and team.
“I think all my teammates, as well as me, should bounce back in the final round,” Vaassen said. “Hopefully we can shoot low scores and I hope Western Dubuque plays well, too, but I’m definitely hoping we can beat them.”