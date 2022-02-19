Listed below are area results from the consolation finals session of the Iowa state tournament, along with the pairings of upcoming matches. Check back throughout the day as this list is updated.
CLASS 3A
Consolation semifinals
106: No. 3 Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk) pinned No. 8 Mitchell Pins (Hempstead) 1:40.
Championship
182: No. 2 Greyson Gardner (Western Dubuque) vs. No. 1 Griffin Gammell (Waukee Northwest)
Fifth-place match
106: No. 4 Caden Leonard (Johnston) dec. No. 8 Mitchell Pins (Hempstead) 5-2.
Seventh-place match
220: No. 12 JoJo Lewis (Hempstead) pinned No. 10 Colten Teem (Urbandale) 2:00.
CLASS 2A
120: No. 3 Lane Scorpil (Columbus/WMU) dec. No. 4 Carson Less (West Delaware) 4-2.
138: No. 7 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. No. 2 Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) 7-1.
152: No. 2 Chase Thomas (Osage) dec. No. 6 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) 3-1.
285: No. 3 Aaron Graves (Southeast Valley) maj. dec. Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) 11-2.
195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) vs. No. 2 CJ Carter (Glenwood)
120: No. 4 Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. No. 8 Amare Chavez (South Tama) 2-1.
138: No. 2 Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) dec. No. 10 Logan Powers (Roland-Story) 6-4.
152: No. 4 Hunter Worthen (La Porte City Union) dec. No. 6 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) 8-3.
285: No. 5 Logan Green (Clarinda) dec. Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) 7-1.
182: Will Ward (West Delaware) pinned No. 8 Zachery Rozeboom (Sioux Center) 2:50.
CLASS 1A
106: No. 3 Brock Morris (Cascade) pinned Mack Morgan (Eagle Grove) 1:06.
195: No. 3 Matthew Wirtz (Emmetsburg) pinned No. 5 Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman) 5:40.
Third-place match
106: No. 2 Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) dec. No. 3 Brock Morris (Cascade) 5-4.
195: No. 5 Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman) vs. Logan Hageman (South Winneshiek)
126: No. 6 Nick Schmidt (Beckman) pinned No. 10 Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) 3:43.
