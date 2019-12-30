Kari Fitzpatrick and Ashley Funk scored 15 points apiece, and Marissa Schroeder added 14, leading Loras to a 97-67 victory over North Park in the Loras College Christmas Tournament on Sunday at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
Courtney Schnoor had 11 points and Macenzie Kraemer had 10 for the Duhawks (10-1), who advanced to today’s title game against UW-Platteville.
UW-Platteville 74, Lawrence 56 — At Loras AWC: Morgan Horstman scored 14 points and Maiah Domask had 12 points and nine rebounds as the Pioneers (8-2) advanced to the championship game of the Loras College Christmas Tournament.
Pacific 75, Dubuque 61 — At Aptos, Calif.: Tabria Thomas scored 19 points, Kennedy Litvinoff added 13, but the Spartans (4-6) fell to Pacific.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 91, Monmouth 82 — At Loras AWC: Rowan McGowen and Jake Healy scored 19 points apiece, Cole Navigato had 15 and Jordan Boyd 14, and the Duhawks (9-2) beat Monmouth.