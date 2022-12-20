Boys soccer will expand to four classes in Iowa this spring.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the move Monday following approval from the Board of Control. Soccer will become the fifth IHSAA-sanctioned sport to utilize four classes, joining cross country, basketball, golf, track and field and baseball.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.