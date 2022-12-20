Boys soccer will expand to four classes in Iowa this spring.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the move Monday following approval from the Board of Control. Soccer will become the fifth IHSAA-sanctioned sport to utilize four classes, joining cross country, basketball, golf, track and field and baseball.
It was the second time the soccer advisory committee recommended expanding the classifications to close enrollment gaps in a sport that has seen significant growth since it was introduced in 1994-95 — and the expectation is that this move will help spur even more growth.
“With the growth of soccer, particularly in our smaller schools, adding an additional class will reduce the disparity in enrollment in each class, providing for a more competitive season and state tournament series,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement. “We anticipate the additional class will encourage even more schools to join one of our fastest growing sports.”
Soccer debuted with 79 programs in 1994-95. A second class was added in 1998 and it moved to the current three-class system in 2009 with 143 schools.
There were 172 teams participating in 2022, including 68 in Class 1A.
More than 6,000 boys participated in high school soccer in the six consecutive seasons prior to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
When the 2023 season begins, the largest 36 schools will compete in Class 4A. The next 40 will comprise 3A, with the next 48 in 2A and the remainder in 1A.
Under last season’s classifications, the largest school in 3A (West Des Moines Valley, 2,141) had an enrollment nearly three times larger than the smallest (Burlington, 725). In Class 2A, the largest school (Western Dubuque, 717) was twice as big as the smallest (Panorama, 355). The difference in 1A goes from 354 (Ballard) to just 33 (Hillcrest Academy).
Football is currently divided into six classifications for 11-player programs and one for 8-player. Bowling and wrestling are separated into three classes; tennis uses two classes and swimming is just one class.
The IHSAA also approved delaying the release of soccer substate brackets until closer to the postseason to ensure a more equitable seeding process.
Brackets are tentatively planned to be released the week of May 8.
The Class 1A and 2A substate tournament is set to begin May 15, with 4A and 3A opening a day later. The state tournament runs May 30, June 1 and June 3 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
