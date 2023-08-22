Dakota Solonka’s qualifying score in this weekend’s 12th annual 11thframe.com Open was not what he expected, so he went into what he learned bowling for college powerhouse St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Over the 12 games of the second round, a 234 average propelled him from 37th place into fifth place for the stepladder final, then he won four matches to the title and $2,800 first place prize.

Recommended for you

Tags