Western Dubuque became the second local high school to have its baseball season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This time, it happened in the middle of a game.
The Bobcats were winning, 6-1, in the third inning of a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Cedar Rapids Washington on Wednesday night when school administrators called to inform the coaching staff of the decision to halt activities. Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said the positive test result did not come from a member of the baseball program but from an individual who had close contact to a person within the program.
“We have 94 kids in the program, and a lot of them have siblings at the different levels, so there’s that chance of cross-contamination,” Bryant said. “Obviously, the administration wants to do what’s best for the community and avoid the spread of the virus. That means taking the right precautions, putting a halt on the season and waiting until we get some test results back.
“Why stop in the middle of the game if we’ve already started? It was the right thing to do. You don’t want to put anybody at potentially a greater risk if you don’t have to. You shouldn’t keep playing, just because you didn’t have the information a little earlier.”
Bryant said he expects to learn more about the situation this afternoon. Depending on test results, the program could resume within a few days or go through a quarantine period of 10 to 14 days.
“The good news, if there is any good news in this, is that we will be able to play in the (Iowa Class 4A substate) tournament even if we have to do the two-week quarantine, just because of the timing of it,” Bryant said.
The postseason begins two weeks from Friday for schools in the state’s two largest classes. Western Dubuque is seeking a third straight trip to the Class 4A state tournament.
Dubuque Wahlert became the first local team to have its season suspended because of a positive coronavirus test within the program. The Golden Eagles underwent a two-week quarantine and will return to baseball activities today, with their first games scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday against Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.