News in your town

Field of Dreams MLB game still on as of now, but teams might change

Change of plans: Cardinals added to MLB game at Field of Dreams

Prep baseball: Western Dubuque latest team shut down by virus

Sports in brief: Iowa athletics department announces budget reductions

MLB: Teams not able to disclose who goes on IL due to virus

Former Iowa RB Akrum Wadley alleges mistreatment by coaches

Pro golf: Wahlert grad Ihm hopes to take advantage of limited opportunities

New league attracts softball's best, gives power to players

Chicago reportedly 1 of 4 finalists be to an NHL hub city

Field of Dreams MLB game still on as of now, but teams might change

Grinnell cancels fall sports due to virus concerns

'A dark past:' MLB MVPs say time to pull name off plaques

Former RB Wadley alleges mistreatment by Hawkeye coaches, regrets playing at Iowa