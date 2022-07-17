Tucker Nauman enjoyed an up close and personal view of the Western Dubuque baseball program the last time it qualified for the state tournament.
And it motivated the pitcher/third baseman to put in the same kind of work to achieve similar success in his senior season with the Bobcats.
Nauman and four of his teammates this season watched older brothers make back-to-back appearances in the Iowa Class 4A state tournament in 2018-19. The Bobcats earned the No. 2 seed in this year’s Class 3A state tournament and will face Winterset at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on the University of Iowa campus.
“Obviously, there have been some outstanding leaders in the classes ahead of us, and they showed us how important it was to work on the little things and how to handle certain situations,” said Nauman, whose older brother, Sawyer, earned all-state honors as a senior last summer. “If you do the little things right, trust in the coaches, trust in what happened in the past and learn from it, good outcomes will happen.
“Seeing our older brothers play at state was a huge motivating factor this season, especially after getting beat in the second round last year. We knew it could be done, and so many guys put in the work in the offseason so we could achieve it.”
Western Dubuque senior shortstop Nick Bryant is the younger brother of Ben Bryant and the son of Bobcats coach Casey Bryant. Sophomore second baseman J.T. Goodman follows in the footsteps of older brother Sam Goodman and long-time assistant coach Paul Goodman. Eighth grade outfielder Brett Harris is the younger brother of University of Mississippi standout Calvin Harris, and up-and-coming sophomore outfielder Hunter Quagliano follows older brother Payton Quagliano.
Casey Bryant takes a great deal of pride in the family atmosphere cultivated within the Western Dubuque program during his 23 seasons as head coach and the foundation older siblings and their parents have established.
“When families really engage and support a program from the youth level all the way up, you’re going to repeat success,” said Casey Bryant, who has coached all six summer state tournament appearances by the Bobcats. “It’s pretty cool that we have five sets of brothers who have been a big part of the last two state tournament runs we’ve made.”
J.T. Goodman grew up on winning baseball at Western Dubuque, watching his father coach and his older brother play at the state tournament. Paul Goodman coaches the sophomore team, and Sam Goodman recently retired from playing due to a nagging hip injury that required surgery.
“Basically my whole life I’ve been around the program and seen what it takes to get to the state tournament, so to be able to get there myself as a player is awesome,” said J.T. Goodman, a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference middle infielder. “You really have to want it. At this level, anybody can beat anybody. You really have to be on your game and do all the little things right. That’s what makes the difference when you get to state.”
It’s not always easy being a coach’s son. But Nick Bryant appreciates the opportunity to make a bond he can share with his older brother and father.
“Even though my dad is probably the hardest on me, it’s been a special experience to play for him, and now we’ll have a great experience we can talk about forever,” said Nick Bryant, who will play basketball at Clarke University in the fall. “It’s been a lot of fun to see how happy he’s been because we’ve been playing really good baseball this season.”
The family environment extends beyond the siblings on the diamond. All of Bryant’s other coaches in the program played for him at one time or another. They include Sawyer Nauman, Max Steffen, Casey Perrenoud, Hunter Westhoff and Jesse Lawler.
“It kind of makes me feel like Hayden Fry and his coaching tree,” Casey Bryant said. “It shows you that players enjoy being in the program. They have success and they go on in their lives, but they still want to come back and give something back to the younger group. It makes you feel like you’re doing things the right way.”
