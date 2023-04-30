The weekend swan song for Loras’ Carter Oberfoell has been pretty special.
The former Dubuque Wahlert prep ran the third leg of the gold-medal winning 4x800 team on Thursday that set a new NCAA Division III record. Saturday’s encore was just as sweet.
Oberfoell, along with Wyatt Kelly, Ryan Harvey and Matt Marcum ran the Duhawks to another gold on the closing day of the Drake Relays, setting a new school record in 9:45.73. Oberfoell, Kelly and Harvey were all part of Thursday’s 4x800 squad.
Recommended for you
“To come here and have the success that we’ve had, it’s been really, really cool,” Oberfoell said. “Especially my last go-round here, being a senior. We knew we were capable of winning both (races), and luckily things fell the way they did.”
Oberfoell later officially closed his collegiate Drake Relays career with an eighth-place finish (1:52.87) in the seeded 800-meter dash, alongside Mike Jasa, who placed second in (1:49.78). Jasa ran the anchor leg in Thursday’s 4x800.
“Mike’s a great friend of mine, I was fortunate enough to be the best man in his wedding,” Oberfoell said. “And running the DMR with those guys — all these guys on our team, I love them to death — it’s just been a very special weekend.”
Strictly from the outside looking in, UW-Platteville’s Will Lawrence may have appeared to be an underdog.
The Benton, Wis., native quickly dispelled that notion.
Lawrence bested a field filled with Division I throwers in Saturday’s championship division of the men’s javelin with a winning toss of 69.85 meters.
“Obviously, Drake is a cool meet to be invited to and then to come out on top of a field of Division I athletes, it was a great experience,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence’s Drake title continues an impressive run after he collected the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference field athlete of the week honors earlier this month.
“Every week, especially as we progress through the season, the pressure kind of mounts,” Lawrence said. “Every week you want to improve your mark, and as we close in on nationals, everyone peak your performance for that time.”
Loras’ Raymond Vendetti placed fourth in the pole vault (4.71m), and Dubuque’s Emilio Medina, Nehemiah Griffin, Keaton Anderson and Andrew Hutchinson were fourth in the distance medley among Iowa colleges (10:27.29).
UD’s Blake Sturgis was sixth in the collegiate javelin (52.27m) and Cade Collier was 12th in the hammer throw (55.54). Loras’ Derik Bunten (6.89m) was 10th in the long jump, and Holden Murphy (55.46m) was 13th in the hammer throw.
PREP BOYS
Hempstead’s John Maloney followed his ninth-place effort in Thursday’s 3,200 with a 12th-place finish in the 1,600 (4:21.72). The junior entered the race seeded 21st.
Among five area qualifying teams in Saturday’s 4x100 preliminary field of 96 teams, Western Dubuque made a serious run at moving on to finals.
Kaleb Rowland, Drew Burds, Grant Glausser and Brock Carpenter narrowly missed advancing in the top eight with an 11th-place time of 43.30.
Dubuque Senior (Deyon Moore, Jaden Arnold, Benjamin Francis, Nick Lambe, 30th, 44.04); Maquoketa (Carter Meyer, Jayden Koos, Braedon Tranel, Tye Hardin, 51st, 44.50); Wahlert (William Herbst, Isaac Pfeiffer, Matthew Nachtman, Ryan Brosius, 59, 44.74); and Cascade (Mason Otting, Jack Menster, Will Hosch, Luka Rickels, 81st, 45.51) were also amongst the 4x100 prelim field.
The Bobcats’ shuttle hurdle team of Tyler Horstman, Jaden Then, Brandon Decker and Ashton Hogrefe placed ninth in the prelims in 1:01.93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.