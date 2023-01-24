CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City Cubans rebounded from Friday’s conference loss to Darlington with a 77-43 win over visiting East Dubuque on Monday night.
The Cubans (10-4) used a dominant second-half performance, allowing the Warriors just 12 points en route to a runaway win.
“I thought our kids really got after it in the second half and used our size advantage well,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “We ran the ball well tonight, and we played good defense.”
Recommended for you
The Cubans were led by seniors Reece Rosenkranz and Max Lucey with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Fellow senior Cody Houtakker added 13 points for Cuba City.
“It was important for us to come back out tonight and get a win after Friday’s tough loss,” Rosenkranz said. “We were able to get out to a pretty good start tonight, and we just kept the momentum from the start.”
The Cubans jumped out to an early 27-11 lead following a 12-0 scoring run, with 10 of those points coming from Lucey.
“Max did what Max does,” Petitgoue said. “He’s a special player.”
The Warriors (10-11) answered the Cubans’ run with a 9-2 run of their own, and trailed by just 10 at the half.
“We knew East Dubuque had just beaten Galena by 18, and Galena gave us all we could handle,” Petitgoue said. “They are well coached and we expected a good game with them.”
A 15-0 run to start the second half, including nine points from Rosenkranz, was all the Cubans needed to secure the win, as the Warriors had no answer for the Cuba City offense.
“We were getting good looks inside, and when the posts would kick it to the outside we were able to knock down some 3s,” Rosenkranz said. “Our defense helped us get some transition baskets and allowed us to control the second half.”
After scoring 10 points in the first half for the Warriors, Brody Culbertson was held to just one free throw in the second half. He finished the game with 11 points, while Carter Widmeier led the Warriors with 15 points.
“I think the game got away from them a little bit there in the second half, and we were able to step on the gas pedal there for a bit,” Petitgoue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.