Cuba City basketball
Buy Now

Cuba City’s Reece Rosenkranz puts up a shot during the Cubans’ game against East Dubuque on Monday in Cuba City, Wis. Rosenkranz scored 23 points as Cuba City won, 77-43.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City Cubans rebounded from Friday’s conference loss to Darlington with a 77-43 win over visiting East Dubuque on Monday night.

The Cubans (10-4) used a dominant second-half performance, allowing the Warriors just 12 points en route to a runaway win.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.