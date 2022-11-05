Avery Schmidt didn’t sleep very well on the eve of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union regional swim meet.
In addition to the stress of qualifying for next week’s state meet in Marshalltown, the Dubuque Wahlert senior sprained her ankle when she tripped on the steps at San Jose Pool following practice on Thursday. And the pain led to a visit to the emergency room later that night.
But Schmidt regrouped on Saturday and won the city’s lone regional title at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. She upheld her No. 1 seed in the 100-yard backstroke with a 58.44, 1.22 seconds ahead of runner-up Sutton Paulsen, of Cedar Falls, to earn the No. 5 seed for state.
“It still hurts a lot, but I’ve been icing it and leaving it up and had it taped today, so it’ll be fine,” Schmidt said. “Everyone worries about qualifying for state, and this meet determines a lot. I already hit my automatic qualifying time, but if I didn’t swim it legally today, that wouldn’t have mattered. So, it was kind of stressful, and I didn’t get much sleep. I’m sure nobody else did either, though.
“But, looking at the times, it looks like pretty much everyone I thought would make it to state did get through. And I’m just so proud of all the Dubuque girls who are going.”
Cedar Falls won the team title with 523 points, 211 ahead of runner-up Decorah in the eight-team meet. Dubuque Senior placed third with 265 points and six state qualifying swims, while Wahlert took fourth with 257 points and six state qualifying swims, and Hempstead placed sixth with 220 points and nine state qualifying performances.
Senior advanced all three relays. Molly Gilligan (backstroke), Kaitlyn Vantiger (breaststroke), Savanna Koch (butterfly) and Evie Hall (freestyle) finished second in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.80 to earn the 18th seed at state. Koch, Josie Norton, Hall and Vantiger placed sixth in 1:45.13 in the 200 free relay to earn the 30th seed at state. And Vantiger, Norton, Koch and Gilligan went 3:50.13 to finish sixth in the 400 free relay and grab the 25th seed for state.
Individually, Koch placed third in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.67 to earn the 19th seed at state, Vantiger took fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.64 for the 21st seed at state, and Gilligan placed fifth in the 50 freestyle in 25.33 for the 23rd seed at state.
“We all swam well today and dropped a good amount of time today, but we’ve been working so hard all season so it’s well-deserved,” said junior Savanna Koch. “I felt really good, and my times today were so much faster than what I went this time last year.
“It helped to have experience in this meet. I knew what to expect, I knew what to do, I knew how to handle the emotions so I could focus on getting up and racing.”
Wahlert also pushed all three relays to Marshalltown.
Schmidt (backstroke), Kelly Snyder (breaststroke), Brooke Wuebker (butterfly) and Taylor Borgerding (freestyle) went 1:53.93 to finish third in the 200 medley relay for the No. 20 seed at state. Brooke Wuebker, Snyder, Kayla Wuebker and Borgerding took fourth in the 200 free relay in 1:43.66 to qualify 22nd for state. And Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker, Borgerding and Schmidt took fourth in the 400 free relay in 3:46.26 to qualify 18th.
Schmidt finished third in the 50 freestyle in 24.85 to earn the 10th seed at state, and Brooke Wuebker took fifth in the 100 freestyle in 56.05 to grab the 32nd and final spot at state.
Schmidt, who already owns the city backstroke record, hopes to add the Wahlert 50 free mark to her collection next week at state. Nicole Widmyer has held the school mark of 24.48 since 1989.
“I’m only off by .4 seconds, so that’s going to be my goal next week, for sure,” Schmidt said.
Hempstead will also compete in all three relays at state.
Nora Davis (backstroke), Emma Oberhoffer (breaststroke), Callie Dolphin (butterfly) and Kenzie Tomkins (freestyle) swam a 1:54.74 in the medley for fifth at regionals and the No. 23 seed at state. Tomkins, Davis, Kate Duehr and Dolphin swam a 1:43.05 in the 200 free relay for third at regionals and the 20th seed at state. And Tomkins, Duehr, Dolphin and Davis went 3:45.66 for second at regionals in the 400 free relay and the 14th seed at state.
Duehr took second in the 500 freestyle in 5:30.60 for the 32nd seed at state and placed third in the 200 individual medley with a 2:18.08 for the 31st seed at state, while Dolphin finished fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.48 for the 28th seed at state. Alayna Darter won the 50 para (46.10) and 100 para (1:41.13) for the second and third seeds at state, respectively.
Grace Kolker landed the 32nd seed at state during Thursday’s diving regional.
“Just looking at the heat sheets, I knew there were a lot of girls with times that were pretty close to mine, and that really helped push me to get up for times that, hopefully, get me into next week,” Duehr said. “The energy was so high, and that makes racing so much better. When you have those good vibes, and everyone on the team is happy, it naturally leads to those faster times.”
