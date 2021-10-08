Six former student-athletes will be recognized at halftime of tonight’s home football contest as inductees of the 2021 Dubuque Senior Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.
JONATHON FASSELIUS (2001) — Fasselius won multiple Major D awards, but saw his greatest success in track & field, where he won the sophomore 400 meters as a freshman. He also competed and placed at the Drake Relays and state meets. Fasselius attended the University of Northern Iowa after graduating, but a significant injury prevented him from participating in track & field. He has worked with youth through the YMCA, Special Olympics and Junior Achievement.
TIM FELDERMAN (1991) — Felderman competed in basketball, golf and baseball while at Senior. Upon graduating, he attended the University of Dubuque where he earned nine varsity letters in baseball, basketball and cross country, and holds numerous records at the school. Felderman went on to coach cross country at Clarke and baseball at UD, before returning to Senior as a physical education teacher and varsity baseball coach. He currently still teaches at Senior and is the varsity boys and girls golf coach. Evidenced by a 300 game in bowling, a hole-in-one, and a perfect game in baseball, Felderman is considered one of the best all-around athletes to come out of the area.
TODD GILLIGAN (1994) — Gilligan earned seven Major Ds while competing in football, basketball, swimming and track & field. He earned second-team all-conference honors as a quarterback in football and was a state qualifier in the shot put. After competing in basketball his first two years, Gilligan was encouraged to try swimming as a junior. The decision paid off as he qualified for the state meet in three events as a junior and four as a senior.
ELIZABETH (MARTING) JONES (1985) — Jones competed in golf and basketball for the Rams. She served as team captain of the women’s golf team that finished second in the state in 1985. She was also a member of the state runner-up basketball team that same season. Upon graduation, Jones earned four letters on the women’s golf team at the University of Wisconsin. She was also a two-time U.S. National Amateur qualifier and two-year academic all-American.
THOMAS MCLAUGHLIN (1974) — McLaughlin participated in football, basketball and track while at Senior. He qualified for the Drake Relays in shot put, but it was football where he shined the most. McLaughlin earned third-team all-state his senior year as the Rams’ quarterback and was selected to compete in the Shrine Bowl, where he was named most valuable player. He went on to be the starting quarterback at the University of Iowa for three seasons, and later signed professional contracts with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.
MERLE TANNER (1934) — Tanner participated in football, basketball and track & field at Senior. His milestone achievement was running the mile in 4 minutes and 20 seconds. He was also an avid golfer and bowler, and served on the executive board of the Dubuque Bowling Association as President and Secretary/Treasurer. He often organized youth bowling tournaments and was inducted into the Iowa State Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Iowa Seniors Bowling Hall of Fame in 1990.