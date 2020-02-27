Loras College has answered one of the biggest questions about its tremendous season.
In three losses this year, two have come at the hands of Luther College. Would the Norse make it a three-game sweep in their American Rivers Conference tournament semifinal on Thursday night?
“They’re six seniors deep and this is their last run,” Loras coach Justin Heinzen said. “We knew they would be tough, but if we put the ball in our playmakers’ hands I don’t think these guys were going to let that happen again.”
Macenzie Kraemer nailed five 3-pointers and matched a career-high with 30 points, Courtney Schnoor scored 12 points and Marissa Schroeder and Riley Eckhart added nine apiece as the NCAA Division III No. 11-ranked Duhawks got their revenge on the Norse when it mattered most, 74-61, at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
“I think the first two times we played them, we weren’t playing proper defense and stopping drives,” Kraemer said. “We made that a point in this game along with rebounding. Stopping them on the offensive glass and boxing out. That’s what made it happen.”
The Duhawks (23-3) advanced to Saturday’s tournament championship game to face No. 8 Wartburg (23-3) in Waverly for the second consecutive year. The Knights won last year’s final, and the two teams split during the regular season – each winning on the other’s home floor. This one stands to be the rubber match, with the ultimate prize of an automatic berth into the D-III national tournament.
“It’s going to go down to the wire again. I guarantee that,” Kraemer said. “I think we’ll be ready for that and hopefully pull out another ‘W.’”
Loras and Luther battled through four lead changes and two ties in the first quarter, but a sweet assist from Schroeder to Schnoor inside helped the Duhawks break out to a lead. The advantage was extended to 21-14 on a jumper by Schnoor, but the Norse (15-10) cut the deficit to four entering the second quarter.
“We were calm and had a really deliberate attack,” Heinzen said. “We were pretty consistent taking care of the ball and rebounding. We changed a little of our transition ‘D’ to slow them down a little bit, but honestly this was the first time we played them at full strength. That matters.”
Kraemer took over from long range in the second to keep Luther at bay. The senior guard from Spring Green, Wis., sank a 3 at the top of the key that gave the Duhawks a 26-19 lead at the 8:20 mark, then added another trey to extend the advantage to 37-28 with 2:23 until halftime. The Norse answered with a 4-0 spurt before the break to make it 37-32 entering the locker room.
“I just did it in the game flow,” Kraemer said. “They ended up going in.”
Each time the Duhawks tried to extend their lead in the third quarter, Luther responded to remain in striking distance. When the Norse cut Loras’ lead to 49-47, Schroeder stepped back with a pivotal connection from downtown.
That theme continued into the final quarter, as Kari Fitzpatrick sank a 3 from the baseline before Kraemer added two more makes from beyond the arc. The Duhawks’ floor general then all but ended the Norse with a slick move in the paint for the hoop and the harm and a 70-56 lead with 4:41 to go.
“She can take over,” Heinzen said of Kraemer. “She’s playing like a senior and puts in so much time. Every single day, she shoots 300 shots. That makes this look easy, and not an accident. I love her and it’s great to have her feel this way after a game and rewarded like that. She deserves it.”