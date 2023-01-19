Jack Roussel helped pave the way for Minnesota State University’s run to the second round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
And he reaped a national award for his effort.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound senior, who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, recently earned Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American accolades. Roussel also earned first-team all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference accolades and first-team all-Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association Super Region 4 honors.
An offensive lineman from Durango, Iowa, Roussel started in all 13 games for the Mavericks, who finished with a 10-3 record and earned a No. 14 national ranking after falling to Colorado School of Mines in the posteason. He helped the Mavericks rush for 2,108 yards and 26 touchdowns. The offensive line allowed just 14 sacks, while Minnesota State quarterbacks threw for 2,782 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Roussel played 45 career games at Minnesota State.
Two other Mavericks — senior defensive back Payton Conrad and junior defensive back Trey Vaval — also earned honorable mention all-American honors.
Area runners off to fast starts — University of Northern Iowa junior sprinter Libby Wedewer, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, placed eighth in the women’s 60 meter in a time of 7.75, and ran in the 4x400 in a time of 3:54.64 at the Jimmy Grant Invitational indoor track meet hosted by the University of Iowa recently. She then placed seventh in the 60 meters with a time of 7.69 and placed fourth in the 4x400 with a time of 3:52.35 at the Hawkeye Invitational.
UNI’s David Holesinger, a Hempstead grad, finished sixth in the 3,000 meters with an 8:44.27 at the Hawkeye Invitational.
Iowa’s Audrey Biermann, a freshman from Western Dubuque, placed sixth in the 200 meters at the Hawkeye Invitational with a 25.22. She also ran the third leg on the winning 4x400 relay, which went 3:38.28.
Verastegui helps UNI to victory — UNI’s Natalia Verastagui, a senior from Dubuque Wahlert, swam the third leg on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay that went 3:31.76 on Saturday as the Panthers celebrated senior day with a 198-155 dual swimming meet victory over Illinois State.
A-R-C honors Gnida — The American Rivers Conference on Monday named Loras College wrestler Zeb Gnida as its male athlete of the week. The junior 174-pounder from Solon, Iowa, went 6-0 during the week and claimed his bracket at the Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invite hosted by Cornell College. He recorded two major decisions and a technical fall while going 5-0 at the tournament in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Jasa lands A-R-C honor — Loras senior Mike Jasa earned the seventh A-R-C men’s indoor track athlete of the week award of his career on Monday. The Cedar Rapids Prairie grad led the Duhawks to St. Ambrose University’s Battle in the Hive team title this weekend.
Jasa set a new NCAA Division III record in the 600-meter run, placing first with a time of 1:18.67. The previous record was set by Colfay Pointer, of the University of Dubuque, in 2019. Jasa also anchored the 4x400-meter relay team that finished first of 10 teams with a 3:20.14, which ranks second in the conference and fourth in Division III this season. Josh Smith, Ted Kruse and Carter Oberfoell ran the first three legs on that relay.
On Tuesday, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named Jasa as its National Athlete of the Week in Division III. He has won the award two other times in his career.
Miller running at Central — Dubuque Senior grad Lauren Miller is a senior distance runner at Central College in Pella, Iowa, this season. She has earned three varsity letters with the Dutch and made academic all-A-R-C in 2021 and 2022 while placing in the top eight on four occasions at the league meet.
