Minnesota State University lineman Jack Roussel, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, earned honorable mention all-America accolades after helping the Mavericks reach the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Jack Roussel helped pave the way for Minnesota State University’s run to the second round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs.

And he reaped a national award for his effort.

