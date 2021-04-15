USHL honors Thrun

Dubuque’s Henry Thrun earned the USHL’s defenseman of the week award for the second time in three weeks on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Southborough, Mass., scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third to lead the Saints to a 3-2 victory at Muskegon on Saturday night. The Harvard University commit and Anaheim Ducks prospect has eight goals and 17 points in 18 games with Dubuque.