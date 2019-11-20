Dubuque native Collin Schuster recently committed to swim for Northwestern University next fall.
Schuster competes for the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes during the summer and attends the Singapore American School, where his parents teach, during the school year. He is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.
Schuster competed at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals this summer in the 50 meter freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backbackstroke and 100 butterfly and recorded personal bests in all four events. He placed seventh in the 100 backstroke and 24th in the 200 back.
Schuster reached the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials standard in the 100 meter backstroke during the preliminary rounds. He posted a 56.40 to qualify fourth for the final.
Earlier this summer Schuster recorded personal best times in the 100 meter freestyle, 50 meter breaststroke, 50 meter butterfly and 200 meter individual medley. He competed in the FINA World Cup in Singapore last fall.
SWIMMERS EARN ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Three Dubuque swimmers earned academic all-state accolades from the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association. Dubuque’s honorees included: Tori Michel, a Bellevue Marquette senior who swims for Wahlert; Anna Pfeiffer, a Western Dubuque senior who competes for Senior; and Wahlert senior diver Maria Kircher.
To qualify for the honor, a swimmer or diver must be a state meet qualifier in at least one individual event, carry a minimum of 3.25 unweighted GPA and post a minimum ACT score of 21.
West Des Moines Dowling’s Berit Quass was the Senior Scholastic winner after recording the highest score.
HEMPSTEAD POOL OPENING NOT SET
The new aquatic center at Dubuque Hempsted will likely not open for swimming until January at the earliest, according to Bill Burkhart, the Dubuque Community School District manager of buildings and grounds. In an email to user groups last week, Burkhart hoped to dispel the information regarding a mid-December opening.
Burkhart wrote that a more likely target date would be in January, in time for Hempstead’s invitational meet on Jan. 11 and the Hempstead-Senior dual meet on Jan. 18. Hempstead is also the host school for the Mississippi Valley Conference meet on Jan. 25.
COACHES HONOR SENIOR’S FISCHER
Dubuque Senior’s Louie Fischer, who led his team to an Iowa Class 4A state runner-up trophy earlier this month in Fort Dodge, has been selected the Class 4A girls state coach of the year by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Fischer has coached 15 seasons, including the last 12 as the head coach, at his alma mater and has developed the Rams into a consistent state meet contender.
Senior graduate Kevin Oberfoell, of Calamus-Wheatland, was selected an Iowa Class 1A at-large coach of the year. Wahlert girls coach Cindy Wagner and boys co-coaches Tim Berning and Chuck Tigges received the same honor in Class 3A, and Hempstead boys coach Mark Ressler earned an at-large honor in Class 4A.
DUBUQUE RUNNERS ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Hempstead’s Emma Holesinger and Shaelyn Hostager and Senior’s Grace Ries all earned spots on the Iowa Association of Track Coaches academic all-state team.
To qualify for the honor, a runner must be a senior with a 3.8 or higher cumulative grade point average, a cumulative score of 28 or higher on the ACT and be a state coed meet qualifier or finish in the top 30 at a state qualifying meet during the year of application.
The coaches association honored 36 girls and 24 boys with academic all-state recognition.