DES MOINES – Dubuque Hempstead scored two runs on a misplayed fly ball in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Iowa City High, 7-6, in the Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinals at Principal Park tonight.
The Mustangs (16-1) advanced to Friday’s semifinals against Ankeny or Pleasant Valley.
Andrue Henry’s fly ball to left field glanced off the glove of Cade Obermueller to drive in two runs and win the game. City High had scored five runs in the final three innings to take a 6-5 lead.
City High opened the scoring in the top of the first inning without the benefit of a hit. Garrett Bormann led off the game with a four-pitch walk, stole second base, moved up to third on Carter Seaton’s ground out to second base and scored on Gable Mitchell’s ground out to shortstop.
But, as has been the case all season, the Mustangs had an immediate response in the bottom half of the inning, when they batted around. Kellen Strohmeyer reached on a leadoff hit batsman and Andrue Henry drew a one-out walk to set the table for right-fielder Logan Runde.
Batting from his stronger side against left-hander Cade Obermueller, the switch-hitting Runde pulled a double to the left-field corner to drive in the first run. After Devin Eudaley walked to load the bases, Max Pins punched a sacrifice fly to right-center to give Hempstead the lead, 2-1. Obermueller walked Trey Schaber and Dane Schope to force in a third run, before reliever Reese Hayden got No. 9 hitter Michael Garrett to fly out to deep center to end the inning with the bases still loaded.
Runde, who had Hempstead’s only hit in the first inning, flashed the leather in the top of the second to end a 1-2-3 top of the second. He dove to snag Jacob Means’ liner to the right-center field gap.
The Mustangs kept their foot on the gas in the second inning to stretch their lead to 5-1. Zach Sabers, Runde (this time batting from the left side) and Eudaley singled to load the bases with two outs. Pins laced a two-run double into the left field corner to make it 5-1, and City High avoided two more runs when shortstop Mitchell made a stellar play on a Schaber bullet and threw a strike to first baseman Means for the third out of the inning.
Hempstead threatened again in the third, when Strohmeyer hit a towering 400-foot triple off the centerfield wall with two outs and Sabers walked. But Hayden got Henry to ground out and end the inning.
Henry allowed only two baserunners, on a walk and an error, and struck out four in four innings of work in improving to 6-0. But Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp went to the bullpen in the fifth to keep Henry’s pitch count down so he could throw in the tournament this weekend. Reliever Brock Booth retired the first two batters he faced, but City High pulled within 5-2 after Hayden, Egan Smith and Bormann collected the Little Hawks’ first three hits of the game.
An inning later with Sabers on the mound, Mitchell singled and Kolbe Schnoebelen to start a Little Hawks rally. Back-to-back RBI ground outs by Joey Bouska and Obermueller pulled City High within 5-4.
Smith led off the top of the seventh with a base hit up the middle against Hempstead’s third reliever, Runde, and Bormann bunted him to second. Seaton followed with a infield chopper to the hole at shortstop, and Smith scored when Strohmeyer’s throw handcuffed Henry at first base. Schnoebelen singled up the middle later in the frame, but a perfect relay from Henry to catcher Sabers cut down Seaton at the plate.
After an error loaded the bases, Obermueller gave City High a 6-5 lead with a bases-loaded walk.
In the bottom of the seventh, Garrett drew a one out walk and Sabers took a two-out hit batsman. Mitchell came on in relief, and Henry lofted the fly ball that Obermueller couldn’t handle.