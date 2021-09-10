Greg Brown will be looking for two qualities in the Dubuque Fighting Saints when they open United States Hockey League preseason play this weekend.
Effort and competitiveness.
The Saints visit Green Bay tonight, then host the Gamblers at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center. After two more exhibition games next weekend against Cedar Rapids, the Saints begin the regular season Sept. 23 at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
“The first positive impression I’ve received from the players is the effort they put in every day at practice,” said Brown, the first-year head coach who spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s New York Rangers. “They come to the rink every day willing to work and learn, and they give us everything they’ve got.
“As far as team concepts … there just hasn’t been enough time to implement that aspect of the game. So, at this point in the year, you concentrate on effort and slowly build up the systems and team play as you go. Every team is in the same situation. We want to lay the foundation of how we want to play, and we’ll fill in the details as we go.”
Brown hit the ground running when camp opened last week, thanks to Justin Hale and Evan Dixon returning to the coaching staff following the departure of Oliver David to the Swiss pro ranks. The Saints’ training camp roster also includes 14 players with USHL experience in Dubuque.
“A big part of being a veteran here is communicating with all of the new guys and showing them our culture and what it means to be a Dubuque Fighting Saint,” veteran forward Riley Stuart said. “With a new coach, it’s a learning experience for the vets, too. But having the right culture is huge.
“Fortunately, the team chemistry clicked quickly with this team. It’s a great group of guys, and we’re looking forward to a big year.”
After practicing together for a little more than a week, the Saints will finally have an opportunity to face players wearing different colored jerseys. While the results will be secondary, Brown and his staff will be trying to find which players mesh well on the ice and where certain individuals can fill key roles during the regular season.
“We’ve been working on a lot of the details every day in practice, like our forecheck and our backcheck and stuff like that, but it’s important to see how all of the pieces come together within the flow of a game,” veteran defenseman Zane Demsey said. “The last week we’ve had a really high pace to practice, everyone’s competing, everyone’s having fun. It’s going to be fun to see how that translates to playing in a couple of games this weekend.”