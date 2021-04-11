Dubuque Wahlert grad Ryan Rogers broke the Loras record with 6,625 points in the decathlon and Josh Smith tied the program mark with a winning run of 10.54 seconds in the 100-meter dash as the Loras men’s track & field team placed second at the Wartburg Outdoor Select on Saturday in Waverly, Iowa.
Carter Oberfoell (800), Shamari Scott (400 hurdles), Matt Bandy (high jump), Zac Couture (shot put) and Neal Eckhoff (hammer throw) also won individual events for the Duhawks, who won the 4x400 relay.
UD claims 5 events — At Dubuque: The host team took home five gold medals at the Spartan Invitational. Andrew Hutchinson (800 ), Blake Hardison (110 hurdles), Zachary Naatz (shot put), Clayton Hahn (discus) and Kodie Willis (javelin) were individual winners. The Spartans finished second overall with a team score of 199.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Duhawks crown 9 champs — At Waverly, Iowa: Kassie Rosenbum won the 5,000 in a school-record 16 minutes, 45.82 seconds, and was one of nine Loras athletes to win events at the Wartburg Outdoor Select.
The Duhawks’ Grace Alley (heptathlon), Brianna Renner (steeplechase), Terrianna Black (100), Stevie Lambe (200), Alyssa Pfadenhauer (400), Elayna Bahl (100 hurdles), Michelle Budden (hammer throw) and Courtney Schnoor (shot put) also won individual events. Loras’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays also won.
UD wins Spartan Invitational — At Dubuque: UD won the team title with 230 points. Allison Beeman (200), Abigail Smith (400 and high jump), Emma Seipel (long jump), Caroline Ferguson (shot put) and Kaitlyn Wilder (discus and hammer throw) all won individual events. The Spartans also took gold in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Spartans take 4th — At Indianapolis: Dubuque went 2-3 in pool play matches before settling for fourth place in the silver championship at the AVCA Division III National Invitation Tournament. Dubuque beat Webster (2-0) and Mississippi University for Women (2-0) and lost to Millikin (2-0) in pool play.
The Spartans lost to Earlham, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22, in the silver bracket semifinals before falling to Augustana, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17, 25-13, in the consolation match.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2 Central 0— At Oyen Field: Glorie Luwara and Joel Johansson accounted for all of UD’s offense in a win over Central. Johansson assisted on goals by Luwara at 15:42 and 80:19 to lead the Spartans.
Loras 5, Buena Vista 2 — At Storm, Lake, Iowa: The Duhawks overwhelmed Buena Vista to remain unbeaten in American Rivers Conference play.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Central 0 — At Oyen Field: Brooke Brodzinski scored her eighth goal of the season then assisted on Hannah Sawyer’s first as the Spartans (4-2-1, 2-2-1 American Rivers Conference) blanked the Dutch (1-3-0, 1-3-0).
Loras 9, Buena Vista 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: The Duhawks romped to a blowout victory over the Beavers and improved to 5-0 in American Rivers Conference action.
MEN’S LACROSSE
St. Mary 11, Clarke 6 — At Leavenworth, Kan.: Caleb Zweifel and Tucker La Belle scored two goals apiece, but the Pride (2-8, 2-7 KCAC) fell on the road to St. Mary (3-6, 3-5).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 18, St. Mary 9 — At Leavenworth, Kan.: Emily Moran scored six goals, Jocelyn Lawrence added four, and Alyssa Humphrey and Ashley Kochuyt each had hat tricks as the Pride (3-7, 3-6 KCAC) routed St. Mary (1-8, 1-8). Leylah Heredia also scored twice for Clarke.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Pioneers place 4th — At Fond du lac, Wis.: Markie Ash finished sxith individually with a round of 88 for UW-Platteville. The Pioneers finished fourth overall with a team score of 387 at the Marian University Invite at Whispering Springs Golf Course.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Hilby floored 18 kills, Grace Wilhelm had 12 digs and Kellyn Romer added 12 assists as the Pirates won in two sets, 25-12, 25-20.
Riverdale 3, Fennimore 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Riverdale beat the Golden Eagles, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20, in their Division 2 regional final. Fennimore had defeated Kickapoo, 27-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16, in the semifinals.
Cuba City 3, Southwestern 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: the Cubans swept the rival Wildcats, 29-27, 25-15, 25-19, in their Division 2 regional semifinal. Cuba City played Belleville later Saturday night in the regional final.