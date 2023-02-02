The inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state wrestling tournament is underway at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
The first session began at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., with the night session beginning at 5.
Listed below are the results from area qualifiers. Check back throughout the day as the list is updated.
First round
100 -- Natalie Blake (Cedar Falls) pinned Grace Murphy (Western Dubuque) 1:44.
110 -- Bree Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg) pinned Kenedy Stolk (Senior) 0:58.
115 -- Hannah Reel (Senior) pinned Adalyn Minahan (Treynor) 3:13.
120 -- Ava McDermott (Wahlert) pinned Bailey Brady (LeMars) 1:19.
120 -- Layla Ewing (Moravia) pinned Anna O’Rear (West Delaware) 1:54.
125 -- Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) pinned Kyiah Logan (Spencer) 3:26.
130 -- Kylee Shoop (West Delaware) pinned Alexis Hoeft (Mason City) 0:58.
135 -- Dakota Whitman (Independence) pinned Ayla Osterkamp (Hempstead) 1:43.
140 -- Sarah Lewis (Centerville) pinned Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) 0:39.
145 -- Phoenix Gryp (Williamsburg) pinned Jolee Strohmeyer (Senior) 3:09.
145 -- Espie Almazan (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) pinned Kiya Steger (Western Dubuque) 0:57.
155 -- Josie Jecklin (Western Dubuque) pinned Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig) 1:14.
155 -- Mairi Sessions (Decorah) pinned Leah Schwenker (Cascade) 3:17.
155 -- Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott) pinned Paige Howieson (Hempstead) 0:32.
170 -- Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon) pinned Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) 2:32.
170 -- Louise Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) pinned Baleigh Martin (Cascade) 1:30.
190 -- Sharidan Engelken (Western Dubuque) pinned Kalen Westerfield (Underwood) 0:50.
190 -- Alyson Krum (East Buchanan) pinned Lydia Hefel (Hempstead) 4:00.
235 -- Adriana Shepherd (Western Dubuque) pinned Emma Schipper (Osage) 3:26.
235 -- Bralynn Wagler (Waco) dec. Katelyn Brokus (Hempstead) 2-1;
235 -- Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Halana Reed (Cascade) 1:04.
