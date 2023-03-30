Eric Munson expected to make a bigger impact in his second spring training camp as a coach in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
The nine-year Major League Baseball player who owns and operates Gold Standard Athletics in the Kennedy Mall, made his professional coaching debut at the Triple-A level last season as the hitting coach under manager Miguel Perez with the Indianapolis Indians. Although he considered it a smooth re-entry to professional baseball, Munson felt more comfortable as he entered Year 2.
“When you first show up and you’re new, you kind of watch and observe more than anything else,” Munson, 45, said. “This year, I have some history with guys from last year, so it’s a little easier to help out and offer your opinion. It definitely makes a difference when you’ve worked with guys and understand what works and what might not work as well.
Recommended for you
“I love this time of year. It’s a new year for everybody. And it’s always fun to see how the guys show up to spring training and how in-shape they are or if they made any significant changes from the year before. It’s a lot of fun.”
Munson will return to Indianapolis with Perez when the season opens Friday against Omaha. Pitching coach Dan Meyer and integrated baseball performance coach Brady Conlan will also return to the Indians’ coaching staff, while Drew Benes joins the staff as bullpen coach, and former Indians utilityman Dallas McPherson will serve as bench coach.
Munson worked with the big league club to start spring training in Bradenton, Fla. As camp progressed, the organization began to piece together where players would slot into the farm system.
“There are so many bodies and so many moving parts in spring training, so you just try to do whatever you can to help out,” Munson said. “You’re constantly moving between the diamonds at the complex to the stadium field. It’s a lot of work, but it always feels really good to get back in the swing of things.
“It’s a lot of normal, everyday stuff, like throwing batting practice, cage work and working with hitters. But we also spend a lot of time in the video room, watching guys swings and diving into their numbers. Then, you combine the two to try to help the guys establish a good foundation for the season.”
During the offseason, Munson worked the Pirates’ instructional camps in October, attended a handful of organizational meetings and occasionally checked in with the hitters on the Triple-A roster last season. He also spent plenty of time at Gold Standard.
“It was nice to spend some quality time with the family,” Munson said. “It’s a busy time at the facility, but I feel it’s in really good hands. We have some really good people there, but we set it up that way.”
Under his tutelage last season, the Indianapolis offense led the International League with 44 triples, one shy of the franchise record in the Victory Field era. Indianapolis finished with a 74-75 record and fourth place in the 10-team Western Division.
The Detroit Tigers selected Munson third overall in the 1999 MLB Draft, and he made his big league debut one year later on July 18, 2000 vs. Cincinnati. His nine-year major league career included stints with Detroit (2000-04), Tampa Bay (2005), Houston (2006-07) and Oakland (2009).
Munson began his instructional career as an undergrad assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Southern California. He also served as an assistant at the University of Dubuque in his wife, Shanda’s, hometown and later opened Gold Standard Athletics in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.