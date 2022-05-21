River Ridge (Ill.) sophomore Addison Albrecht made a leap of 5.14 meters in the long jump preliminaries on Friday, qualifying for today’s Class 2A finals at the Illinois state track & field championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.
Albrecht, part of the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op program, qualified seventh for the finals. Chicago Payton’s Hana Ling holds the top mark entering the final with 5.39 meters.
Tri-op teammate Hannah Lacey ran 16.38 in the 100 hurdles but failed to qualify for the finals. G/ED/RR’s Avery Engle runs in the 3,200 today, and teammate Zoe Eisenberg competes in the wheelchair division shot put and discus.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Davenport North 2, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Dalzell Field: The Rams battled hard but came up short in the Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinals to the Wildcats.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 8, North Scott 4 — At Eldridge, Iowa: The Mustangs (3-2) used a four-run sixth inning to surge past the Lancers.
Pleasant Valley 12, Dubuque Senior 6 — At Senior: The Spartans scored seven runs over the first three innings to drop the Rams (1-5).
Lena-Winslow 3, Galena 2 (11 innings) — At Freeport, Ill.: Ethan Hefel went 3-for-5 and John Wubben hit a triple, but the Pirates lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers in the Illinois Class 1A regional final.
Fennimore 14, Cuba City 4 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Dawson Cole had himself a day, finishing 3-for-4 with a grand slam homer and driving in six runs to power the Golden Eagles (15-9).
Southwestern 6, Boscobel 5 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Peerson Kephart went 2-for-4 and also earned the win on the mound by tossing four innings with seven strikeouts for the Wildcats.
Prairie du Chien 5, Lancaster 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Tommy Mara threw a complete game five-hitter, Colton Thompson hit a triple, and the Blackhawks blanked Lancaster.
PREP SOFTBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 10, Wisconsin Heights 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves blitzed their way to victory in the WIAA Division 4 regional opener on Thursday and advanced to Tuesday’s regional semifinal at top-seeded Boscobel.
Richland Center 7, Lancaster 5 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Flying Arrows held tough but fell to the Hornets in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 regionals on Thursday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Millikin 9, Wartburg 5 — At Decatur, Ill.: Western Dubuque grad Ella Link hit a double with an RBI, Hempstead alum Kaylie Springer drilled a single, but the Knights (30-13) lost the first game to Millikin (36-7) in the NCAA Division III Super Regional.
