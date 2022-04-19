EPWORTH, Iowa — Claire Walker tossed the ball up to serve, and away it went.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior had to jog 8 feet down court to pick up her ball that was swept away by gusty conditions on Monday at Western Dubuque High School.
“I threw it up in front of me, and then suddenly it was on the other court behind me,” Walker said. “It’s hard, because you have to throw the ball a lot lower and your serve is just completely messed up. The wind is not fun.”
Despite temperatures in the mid-30s and winds steady at 23 miles per hour while gusting at times up to 30 mph, the Golden Eagles weathered the elements and battled to a 7-2 victory over the Bobcats.
“We couldn’t prepare real well because it’s such indescribable conditions,” Wahlert coach Jim Fuerstenberg said. “It’s not fun for any of the students. Even some of the Western Dubuque gals told me it was not fun. It’s hard to play well and doesn’t show your true ability when you’re fighting conditions like this.”
Brutal conditions have pretty much been the story so far this spring for all area athletes. With the match having already been postponed once and time slipping away on the season, the programs decided to brave the conditions and grind through as long as it was dry.
“It has been brutal,” Walker said. “I’m honestly surprised we even played today. But, this pretty much sums up the season. Hopefully it gets better by the end of the weekend.”
Walker has stepped into the No. 1 role this spring for the Eagles (3-1) and has seen early success. She worked on her craft over the offseason after playing at No. 2 last year.
“I’ve been playing at Alpine, and (Loras College coach) Chad Fenwick has been super helpful,” Walker said. “I’ve talked a lot to Jack Freiburger, No. 1 with the boys team, and he’s helped me a lot. Plus, I work in the pro shop at the country club so I’ve been hitting on the ball machine quite a bit.”
Walker secured an 8-2 victory in singles over WD’s Maddie Heiderscheit, then teamed with junior Lilah Takes at No. 1 doubles to top Heiderscheit and Ellie McDermott, 8-4.
“She’s a tough cookie,” Fuerstenberg said. “Last year a couple of times her knees were bleeding because she puts out great effort moving out there. She doesn’t mind being the leader of the pack. She helps fire up the other players and it’s been fun to see.”
Wahlert’s Takes beat McDermott at No. 2 singles, 8-4. Wanti Du defeated Baylee Neyen at No. 5, 8-2, and Carrie Schmid topped Claire McGrane at No. 6, 8-3, as the Eagles took a 4-2 lead after singles.
“Some girls get frustrated, and you just have to tell them that it’s the beginning of the season,” Walker said. “We’re all working to get better and with this weather it’s hard to find it enjoyable right now. But we’ll keep working and I’m excited to see where we go.”
Wahlert swept doubles competition to put a cap on the victory. Du and Ava Graham beat Maci Clemen and Robyn Dieters at No. 2, 9-8 (5), while Grace Zhang and Liz Patrick triumphed at No. 3 past Neyen and McGrane, 9-7.
“They put out good effort,” Fuerstenberg said. “We haven’t had a bunch of quality practices with so many getting canceled, so it’s hard to show a lot of improvement when the conditions are so lousy. They do put out good effort and that’s all I can ask for so far.”
Clemen beat Graham at No. 3 singles, 8-3, and Dieters defeated Zhang at No. 4, 8-6, to deliver the Bobcats (0-4) their two victories.
“Great group of kids,” Bobcats coach Sam Nieman said. “They fight hard every time they’re out there. It’s just getting better and seeing growth. We only have three seniors at the top, so we’re fairly inexperienced. They’re getting better every day with the right attitudes.”