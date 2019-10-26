BENTON, Wis. — The Darlington Redbirds scored 28 straight points and used a 79-yard drive with two minutes to play to take its only lead of the game in a 35-34 comeback win over Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Friday night in a WIAA Division 6 playoff opener.
The Redbirds (7-3) will advance to take on top-seeded Mondovi on Saturday.
Darlington overcame six turnovers, including three in the first quarter.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg took a 28-0 lead with 1:47 remaining in the first half, but Darlington used a 65-yard pass from Braden Davis to Cayden Rankin to put their first points on the board just before halftime.
“I thought we really had started to swing the momentum at the end of the first half,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “That was really the turning point for us.”
The Rebirds came back out to add a second score on a 78-yard run from sophomore Easton Evanstad to make the score 28-14.
“After that first half, a lot of teams could have put their heads down and said our season is done,” Winkers said. “These guys stuck with it, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Darlington knotted the game up in the third quarter on a 62-yard pass from Davis to Evanstad.
The Knights (7-2) then blocked a Darlington punt, but were unable to convert on a field goal giving the Redbirds the ball with 6:57 remaining.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg then had another opportunity after Will Lawrence picked off a Davis pass with 6:13 to play. The Knights would eventually score on a 2-yard run by Lawrence, but the 2-point conversion failed.
Darlington then went nearly the length of the field with pass plays of 40 and 22 yards from Davis to Carter Lancaster before Rankin ran in the touchdown from two yards out with 2:43 left to play.
“Braden didn’t have his best game, but he never gave up and he connected with Carter for some huge plays there at the end,” Winkers said.
Davis finished the game 10-for-17 for 260 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.