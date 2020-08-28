MANCHESTER, Iowa — Last year’s season opener left a sour taste in the mouths of West Delaware’s football team.
The goal Friday was to make sure it didn’t happen again.
A shutout should suffice.
Quarterback Jared Voss ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and West Delaware’s defense yielded just 77 yards of offense and recovered four fumbles, avenging last year’s defeat with a 35-0 victory over Dubuque Wahlert at Brown Field.
The Golden Eagles had stunned West Delaware, 17-15, in the 2019 season opener at the Rock Bowl.
Voss accumulated 103 yards of offense himself in the first half, running 14 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 5 of 9 passes for 47 yards — three of them to Kyle Kelley for 40 yards.
Voss completed 6 of 9 passes for 58 yards and ran 20 times as the Hawks moved to 20. Wyatt Voelker ran for 79 yards and a touchdown.
But Wahlert’s defense stood tall for much of the opening half.
West Delaware marched 70 yards in 10 plays on its opening possession, with Voss finding Kelley for a 28-yard completion. Voss scored from 17 yards out one play later to give the Hawks an early lead.
Wahlert (0-1) reached West Delaware territory on three of its five first-half possessions, but couldn’t get any closer than Hawks’ 29-yard line. West Delaware blocked Nathan Donovan’s 45-yard field goal attempt with just less than three minutes left in the first quarter.
The Eagles’ defense made the Hawks punt on three straight possessions, including a pair of three-and-outs, before West Delaware struck again just before halftime.
Voss and running back Wyatt Voelker, both state-medalist wrestlers for West Delaware, combined to run six times for 43 yards, with Voss punching it in from the 3-yard line for a 14-0 lead with 2:01 left in the half.
West Delaware’s potent offense, which scored 66 points in a Week 0 season opener last week against Anamosa, averaged 5.6 yards per play in the opening half.
Wahlert got back to midfield in the closing seconds, but wasn’t able to get any late points.
The Eagles’ Gabe Anstoetter opened the second half with a 36-yard kickoff return, setting the Eagles up at their own 41. West Delaware recovered a fumbled pitch three snaps later, but the Wahlert defense forced another three-and-out.
Voelker pushed the lead to 21 on a 1-yard plunge with just more than 7 minutes left in the third quarter.
Voelker added a fumble recovery late in the third quarter, setting up Voss’ 12-yard touchdown run six snaps later. Kyle Cole’s 9-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes left triggered the running clock.
Wahlert quarterback Charlie Fair completed 6 of 14 passes for 35 yards. Anstoetter ran eight times for 17 yards.