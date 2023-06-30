The Iowa regional tournament begins today for programs in Class 1A and 2A.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted. The regional finals will be held Monday, July 10, with the highest ranking team hosting.
Here is a capsule look at regional brackets with area teams, with statistics taken from Bound on Thursday:
CLASS 2A REGION 6
Today’s first-round games — MFL/Mar-Mac at Clayton Ridge, 5 p.m.; Postville at Denver
Wednesday, July 5 quarterfinals — MFL/Clayton Ridge winner at No. 4 Lisbon; East Buchanan at Alburnett; Postville/Denver winner at No. 15 Wapsie Valley, 5 p.m.; South Winneshiek at No. 13 Osage
Friday, July 7 semifinals — MFL/Clayton Ridge—Lisbon winner vs. East Buchanan/Alburnett winner; Postville/Denver—Wapsie Valley winner vs. South Winn/Osage winner, 5 p.m.
Clayton Ridge offensive leaders — Madison Eilers (.403, 27 hits, 19 runs, 7 doubles, 16 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Camdyn Deutmeyer (.384, 28 hits, 14 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 15 RBIs); Karly Wille (.333, 11 hits, 5 runs, 6 RBIs); Lola Reimer (.281, 18 hits, 11 runs, 1 double, 2 triples, 12 RBIs)
Clayton Ridge pitching leaders — Karly Wille (4-5, 4.38 ERA, 62 1/3 innings, 25 strikeouts, 17 walks); Mariha Werger (1-6, 5.15 ERA, 36 2/3 innings, 11 strikeouts, 9 walks); Audrey Ostrander (2-5, 6.68 ERA, 22 innigs, 21 strikeouts, 30 walks)
Outlook — Clayton Ridge has lost seven of eight games entering the playoffs and will open the regional tournament against a team that took two of three meetings this season. MFL/Mar-Mac beat the Eagles, 3-0, at the Dunkerton Tournament last weekend after the teams split their June 21 doubleheader. Clayton Ridge has not faced Lisbon or either of its potential semifinal foes. The Eagles lost to Wapsie Valley, 13-0 on June 3 and 10-0 on June 26. South Winn swept Clayton Ridge, 11-1 and 5-3, on June 19.
CLASS 2A REGION 8
Today’s first-round games — Bellevue at Beckman Catholic; Danville at Durant
Wednesday, July 5 quarterfinals — Bellevue/Beckman winner at No. 7 Cascade; Bellevue Marquette at No. 12 Goose Lake Northeast; Danville/Durant winner at No. 9 Wilton; Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine
Friday, July 7 semifinals — Bellevue/Beckman—Cascade winner vs. Marquette/Northeast winner; Danville/Durant—Wilton winner vs. Mediapolis/Louisa-Muscatine winner
Bellevue offensive leaders — Sienna Koenig (.410, 16 hits, 10 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBIs); Caitlyn Klein (.396, 17 hits, 4 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBIs); Cydney Tath (.346, 18 hits, 7 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 14 RBIs); Jaycee Ehlinger (.344, 11 hits, 3 runs, 3 doubles, 6 RBIs)
Bellevue pitching leaders — Cydney Tath (4-4, 5.25 ERA, 72 innings, 73 strikeouts, 17 walks); Jaycee Ehlinger (0-4, 9.81 ERA, 35 2/3 innings, 19 strikeouts, 25 walks)
Beckman offensive leaders — Emma Karcher (.435, 37 hits, 17 runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 24 RBIs); Ellie Brown (.382, 13 hits, 4 runs, 8 RBIs); Reese Osterhaus (.375, 30 hits, 16 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 18 RBIs); Shea Steffen (.371, 23 hits, 15 runs, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 14 RBIs); Trista Schmidt (.318, 14 hits, 8 runs, 6 RBIs)
Beckman pitching leaders — Elisabeth Kerper (2-8, 5.69 ERA, 51 2/3 innings, 33 strikeouts, 26 walks); Claire Karcher (2-2, 2 saves, 0.82 ERA, 25 2/3 innings, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks); Addi Burlage (2-3, 3.69 ERA, 24 2/3 innings, 16 strikeouts, 23 walks); Madelyn Simon (0-2, 1 save, 10.96 ERA, 23 innings, 10 strikeouts, 21 walks)
Cascade offensive leaders — Devin Simon (.562, 59 hits, 58 runs, 21 doubles, 5 triples, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 38 stolen bases); Claudia Noonan (.422, 49 hits, 35 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 29 RBIs, 23 stolen bases); Sophie Miller (.407, 48 hits, 41 runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 30 RBIs); Ella Nauman (.351, 26 hits, 14 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 21 RBIs)
Cascade pitching leaders — Kate Green (9-3, 3 saves, 3.13 ERA, 78 1/3 innings, 52 strikeouts, 16 walks); Brianna Carroll (7-3, 3.05 ERA, 64 1/3 innings, 23 strikeouts, 28 walks); Devin Simon (5-2, 2 saves, 2.19 ERA, 48 innings, 26 strikeouts, 25 walks)
Marquette offensive leaders — Megan Kremer (.475, 38 hits, 18 runs, 8 doubles, 6 home runs, 25 RBIs); Elise Kilburg (.469, 45 hits, 38 runs, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Amber Kremer (.373, 31 hits, 17 runs, 9 doubles, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs); Addison Ploessl (.301, 25 hits, 16 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 9 RBIs)
Marquette pitching leaders — Megan Kremer (8-8, 1 save, 4.40 ERA, 103 1/3 innings, 91 strikeouts, 45 walks); Emma Beck (0-7, 8.37 ERA, 42 2/3 innings, 17 strikeouts, 70 walks)
Outlook — This region is relatively loaded, with three teams appearing in the final 2A rankings and a fourth, Louisa-Muscatine, that was ranked 13th when the regional pairings were released last week. Cascade is the favorite to win the regional and has won 14 of 15 entering the postseason. The Cougars swept Bellevue, 16-4 and 10-0, and split with Northeast, losing the first game, 8-4, before winning the second, 8-6, on May 25. Beckman just swept Bellevue, 11-2 and 12-1, on Tuesday. The Trailblazers lost a pair against potential semifinal opponent Northeast, 10-0 and 12-10, on June 1, but have not played any other teams in the regional. Bellevue also lost twice to Northeast, 13-0 and 7-3, on June 8 and once to Bellevue Marquette, 3-1, on June 17. Marquette (11-18) will face a Northeast program it is just 3-14 against since 2010. The only team in the regional the Mohawks have faced this year is Bellevue.
CLASS 1A REGION 7
Today’s first-round games — Central Elkader at Turkey Valley; Starmont at Edgewood-Colesburg; West Central at Lansing Kee; North Cedar at Springville; Wyoming Midland at Maquoketa Valley
Wednesday, July 5 quarterfinals — Elkader/Turkey Valley winner at No. 2 North Linn; Starmont/Ed-Co winner vs. West Central/Kee winner; North Cedar/Springville winner at Central City; Midland/Maquoketa Valley winner at Calamus-Wheatland
Friday, July 7 semifinals — Elkader/Turkey Valley—North Linn winner vs. Starmont/Ed-Co—West Central/Kee winner; North Cedar/Springville—Central City winner vs. Midland/Maquoketa Valley—Calamus-Wheatland winner
Maquoketa Valley offensive leaders — Lily Huber (.473, 44 hits, 27 runs, 11 RBIs, 31 stolen bases); Jada Knipper (.462, 36 hits, 18 runs, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Addie Vorwald (.442, 38 hits, 10 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs); Cadence Freiburger (.417, 35 hits, 17 runs, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 19 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Taryn Burbridge (.380, 30 hits, 19 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 18 RBIs, 11 stolen bases)
Maquoketa Valley pitching leaders — Kallie Freiburger (7-5, 1 save, 1.60 ERA, 83 1/3 innings, 104 strikeouts, 57 walks); Macy Thompson (6-6, 3.35 ERA, 83 2/3 innings, 58 strikeouts, 33 walks)
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley (14-13) finished fifth in the Tri-Rivers Conference West Division, but completed a sweep of first-round opponent Midland, 8-6 and 12-0, on May 30. The Wildcats were swept by potential quarterfinal opponent Cal-Wheat, 13-5 and 6-4, on June 15. Maquoketa Valley went 5-1 against potential semifinal opponents, sweeping North Cedar and Springville, and splitting with Central City. The Wildcats lost twice to potential final foe North Linn.