06072022-cascadevsmaquoketasoftball5-sg.JPG

Cascade’s Devin Simon fields a ball during a 2022 game in Cascade. Simon and the Cougars earned a first-round bye and will open their playoff run next week against Beckman Catholic or Bellevue.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The Iowa regional tournament begins today for programs in Class 1A and 2A.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted. The regional finals will be held Monday, July 10, with the highest ranking team hosting.

