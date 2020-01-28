If you speak to anyone in the tennis community across the state of Iowa, they would be happy to tell you what a wonderful person and terrific coach that Julie Westercamp is.
That sentiment has reached the national level.
Dubuque Wahlert’s beloved boys tennis coach — and former longtime physical education teacher at Western Dubuque — earlier this month received the boys tennis 2018-19 Iowa Coach of the Year award from the National Federation of State High School Coaches Association, located in Indianapolis.
“It’s a great honor,” Westercamp said. “I’m very blessed that I received this honor. But I can’t do my job without (assistants) Eric (Lucy) and Aimee (Walsh). We make a great team and that all helps with the success of our program.”
The NFHSCA recognizes coaches in each state annually for their contributions to the sport. Westercamp was nominated by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and was selected based on her coaching performance, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and coaching philosophy.
“I think all of that criteria is very important,” said Westercamp, who is also the tennis director at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club for the past six years. “I feel we need to give back to the community because the communities have been so good to us. I’ve been blessed with a great life and it’s important to give back.”
The NFHSCA relies on its member state associations to recognize those who are leading their sport, shaping their athletes and contributing to their community. No one exemplifies that more than Westercamp, currently in her second round of battling cancer.
“Julie has touched a lot of lives on and off the tennis court,” said Walsh, a Wahlert alum who played at Arizona State. “She gives of herself so freely and is willing to help anyone at anytime, not only on the tennis court but off the court. She’s developed so many tennis players and is very dedicated. She’s awesome to be around and coach with.
“She always has a smile, is energetic and positive and wants to know how everyone else is doing while she’s going through so much. A lot of people ask me how Julie’s doing, and they’re surprised that she’s still going through treatments. She’s so upbeat, you just wouldn’t even know.”
Westercamp has been on quite the rollercoaster ride the last few years. In 2016, in her first year as coach, she led the Golden Eagles to a state record-tying ninth Iowa state championship. In February 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer and saw friends, family and former students donate more than $45,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical costs.
In October 2017, Westercamp underwent a whipple procedure that helped her overcome her diagnosis. After a year hiatus, she returned to her coaching post and in June 2018 led the Eagles to an Iowa boys state tennis record 10th state championship.
Westercamp stressed how important Lucy and Walsh have been not only as assistants to the program, but throughout her courageous fight.
“They motivate me,” she said. “Every year we have such a great group of young men and they work hard and give their best and it motivates me to give them my best. We want them to become not only strong tennis players but good young men. That motivates me to stay healthy because if I can’t keep healthy I can’t spend time with all of them. They make me believe.”
Over the past year, Westercamp returned to the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison for chemotherapy treatment, tending to cancer spots on her lungs and liver. She’ll be in Maryland this week for screenings at the National Institute of Health, hoping to get approved for a trial where doctors would take Westercamp’s T cells out of her blood and genetically alter them. They would then put the cells back in and hope those would fight the cancer.
But don’t think the Iowa Coach of the Year isn’t already fired up for the spring tennis season.
“It hasn’t spread. I feel great and healthy,” Westercamp said. “We had a talent meeting (Wednesday night) and we’re getting ready for the season. We’ve all been speaking to the boys and we’re just excited as heck to get the season going. These boys are ready to play.”