The Dubuque Senior girls bowling team didn’t have much of a chance to show its true potential until the final meets of the season.
Then, the Rams proved they could compete with the very best in the state.
Senior placed its top four bowlers in the top 20 on Tuesday afternoon en route to a fourth-place team performance at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa. Dubuque Hempstead, behind sixth-place individual finisher Zoe Schultz, took fifth in the team race.
“Just getting to state was exciting enough,” first-year Senior coach Peggy Pregler-Leibfried said. “But, to finish fourth and miss third place by only seven pins — which is basically the difference in making one more spare — holy cow. That’s incredible.
“I don’t know if anyone believed this was a possibility throughout the year. I’m still kind of in disbelief. But the girls showed their true potential today, and I am super, super proud of them.”
The Rams won only three of their 14 meets this season while dealing with coronavirus quarantines throughout the season. The six girls who competed at state on Tuesday bowled together as a team only a couple of times before the postseason, so chemistry suffered.
On Tuesday, the Rams shot 2,867 and finished within striking distance of third-place Cedar Falls.
Abriana Reed led Senior with an 11th-place 225-193—418 in her final high school meet, followed by freshman Clara Pregler in a tie for 13th with a 214-191—405, senior Emma Clancy in 15th with a 220-180—400, freshman Mackenzie Lang in 20th with a 174-205—379 and junior Ella Pregler in 29th with a 167-180—347. Sophomore Jaquelyn Hochrein’s 156-132—258 did not factor in the Rams’ 1,949 through the individual portion of the tournament.
Senior shot Baker games of 247, 162, 139, 162 and 208 for a 918.
“It’s a little bittersweet with being a senior and this being my last meet, but I’m so proud of my girls,” Reed said. “We went out with a bang, just like we wanted to. It was a great last meet to my high school career.
“There were times this season where we were kind of our own worst enemy and we didn’t bowl as a team as much as we would have liked. But, at the end, we really got the hype going. When we were loud, we were together, and we were yelling and screaming all day today.”
The Mustangs tallied a 2,774 behind the junior Schultz, who shot a 233-203—436 to claim sixth place. She finished just three pins behind third-place Owyia Pilcher of Ottumwa.
“Today felt really smooth for me, kind of like a repeat of regionals last week,” Schultz said. “It helped that we were bowling in the same house as regionals and had kind of the same lane format. I got in the mindset of doing what I did at regionals as far as helping the team as much as I could.
“The lanes were really cooperative, and I was able to channel myself in. I felt really locked in.”
The Mustangs got off to a bit of a slow start because of an issue with the approach on their pair of lanes before the individual portion of the meet began. After about a 15-minute delay to clean a sticky substance off the surface, Hempstead found itself playing catch-up, time-wise.
Hempstead junior Erin Langel placed 19th with a 203-183—386, followed by sophomore Libby Leach with a 172-192—364 and senior Kirsten Mitchell with a 199-165—364 to tie for 24th, and senior Beth Johll with a 153-179—332 for 36th, while senior Emily Mueller’s 170-138—308 did not factor in the Mustangs’ 1,882 through individuals.
Hempstead shot Baker games of 205, 154, 203, 170 and 160 to finish 135 pins clear of Iowa City High for fifth in the eight-team field.
“I was really proud of the girls, because they kept plugging away and showed a lot of perseverance and tenacity all day long,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “They never got down on themselves all day. They kept their focus and never gave up.
“The delay did throw them off their rhythm a little bit, but once they got going, they were fine. They weren’t going to use the problem as any kind of excuse.”
Ottumwa won the team title at 3,076, 54 pins ahead of Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Jefferson’s Savannah Edmonds won the individual title with a 225-246—471, while Ottumwa’s Zoe Seamans finished 16 pins behind.