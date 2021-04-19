The way his teammates were setting him up, Blake Bechen almost couldn’t miss.
Bechen recorded a hat trick for the second straight game on Sunday morning as the Dubuque Saints defeated the Dayton (Ohio) Stealth, 4-1, in the quarterfinals of the USA Hockey High School National Championships at the Moylan Iceplex in Omaha, Neb. Dubuque advanced to the semifinals on Sunday afternoon against Midwest High School Hockey League rival Omaha.
“I have to give props to the guys who are finding me and making perfect passes,” said Bechen, who has seven goals in the first four tournament games. “I’m getting some open nets to look at, and I just have to put them in. It’s all on them.
“It’s kind of a huge relief to score those goals. Everyone is working so hard and doing their jobs all shift, so it’s a nice reward to end the shift by putting it in the back of the net.”
Bechen opened the scoring in the final minute of the opening period following a slick passing sequence. Dane Schope moved the puck from between the circles to Blake Bakey at the right of the net. Bakey then slid a quick pass to Bechen for a tap-in at the left of the goalie.
Dubuque dodged trouble early in the second period by killing off a 5-on-3 disadvantage.
“I told the guys, the statistics say if you can kill of a 5-on-5, you have about a 90% chance of winning games,” Dubuque coach Tim King said. “When we killed that off, the bench was just on fire, and we pretty much took control of the game after that.
“I thought coming into the tournament that Dayton would be one of the teams to beat here. But, we coaches put together a game plan and the guys executed it flawlessly.”
Bechen scored the eventual game-winner with 4:59 remaining in the second stanza. He collected a loose puck in his own zone, used his speed to create a 2-on-1 with Schope, deked the goaltender down and tucked the puck into an open cage.
The Saints scored twice in the final minute of the middle period to take command of the game. Bechen completed his hat trick with 46.6 seconds remaining. Owen King moved the puck along the blue line to Jeremiah Snyder, who made a slick move around a defender before finding Bechen in the right circle for a one-timer into a vacated net.
Drew Zillig made it 4-0 with 37.5 seconds remaining. He jumped on a turnover in the Dayton zone and rifled a quick shot past the goaltender.
Connor Lemmerbrock ended Isaac Tillman’s shutout bid with 13:14 remaining in the third period during a 4-on-4 sequence.
Tillman improved to 3-0 in the tournament after getting Saturday off. He made 18 saves on Sunday while his team took 35 shots at the other end.
“The guys are playing really well in front of me, which makes my life so much easier and I’m not as stressed,” Tillman said. “They’re doing a great job of clearing guys out in front of the net, so I can see every shot, which makes it a lot easier to control rebounds. And they’re going down to block important shots.
“When guys are going all out like that in front of you, it makes you want to play that much better for them.”