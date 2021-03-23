Calvin Harris chose to play baseball in the Southeastern Conference for the unparalleled atmosphere and the opportunity to compete with and against the best college baseball has to offer.
This weekend, the University of Mississippi freshman proved he belongs at that level.
Harris homered in his first SEC at-bat and delivered a pair of game-winning RBIs as the No. 4-ranked Rebels earned a three-game sweep of Auburn. The SEC-opening series drew a total of 28,387 fans to Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.
“This weekend was definitely a very cool experience for me,” Harris, an all-state baseball and football player at Western Dubuque High School, said Sunday evening. “It’s starting to sink in a little bit, but not completely. I know it will be something I’ll remember for a long time, especially because my family was down here this weekend and I could share it with them.
“I wanted to come down here to play in the SEC environment. I knew the talent level was amazing and I’d have to work hard just to make the lineup. I knew the atmosphere was amazing. It certainly didn’t disappoint this weekend.”
Harris’ work ethic and perseverance since stepping on campus led to this weekend’s opportunity. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September and began a vigorous rehabilitation program shortly thereafter.
A left-handed hitting catcher with the versatility to play multiple positions, Harris missed almost all of the Rebels’ fall program and didn’t begin swinging a bat until December. But, when Ole Miss played intrasquad games in January, head coach Mike Bianco realized he would have to find at-bats for the freshman, even though Harris will be limited to a designated hitter or pinch-hitting role this season while continuing to rehabilitate his elbow.
“That’s gotta be a big blow for a kid who is a high-profile recruit,” Bianco said. “Coming in, we weren’t sure if he’d get an opportunity to play after missing the entire fall. But he played well in the intrasquad games, and we decided we were going to use him.
“We weren’t sure at that point how much, but he wants to go for it. The thing I like is, when you watch his at-bats, he’s not scared. He’s been on the big stage as a high school quarterback who won a state championship. He’s a tough kid who is used to being in the spotlight.”
He showed that in his first career SEC at-bat Friday night.
Called upon to pinch-hit for John Rhys Plumlee in the bottom of the eighth inning, he hit his first collegiate home run an estimated 371 feet to right field off Auburn reliever Joseph Gonzalez. Ole Miss won the game, 1-0, behind ace pitcher Gunnar Hoglund’s eight-inning, 13 strikeout performance.
“Everyone was ecstatic. It was such a big home run by Calvin,” said Hoglund, a projected first-round draft pick this summer. “As a true freshman, to go out there in his first SEC game and come off the bench with a huge home run, it was just an awesome, awesome moment.”
The home run came on a 1-2 count after he fouled off three straight pitches. It marked the 17th overall at-bat of Harris’ collegiate career, and Harris felt a small case of the jitters.
“Yeah, a little bit,” Harris said. “I wanted to go up there trying to get on base, do a job and help the team win. That was my main goal.
“Usually, in a two-strike count, I just choke up on the bat a little bit, try to get a barrel to it, put the ball in play and hope it gets through somewhere. I got a pitch I could hit, and, thankfully, I got a good barrel to it.”
The following afternoon, Bianco inserted Harris into the starting lineup as the designated hitter. He belted a two-run double inside the right-field line to give the Rebels the lead for good at 3-1 in the second inning. An inning later, he added a sacrifice fly to right field for Ole Miss’ sixth run in a 6-5 victory.
Harris went 0-for-2 with a bases-loaded walk on Sunday, when the Rebels outslugged Auburn, 19-11, to sweep the series and move into sole possession of first place in the SEC West at 3-0. Ole Miss is 16-4 overall.
Harris is hitting .190 (4-for-21) with eight RBIs, two doubles, one homer, three walks and two sacrifice flies, although his numbers don’t accurately reflect how hard he has hit the ball early in his collegiate career.
“One of the things we’re super excited about is the way he swings the bat,” Bianco said. “We have a good club, but one of the things is we don’t have a lot of position-player depth. Even though he doesn’t have a position right now, he can certainly be a left-handed bat off the bench or fill in with that DH role.
“What an awesome weekend for him. He had a terrific weekend, and we’re glad he’s an Ole Miss Rebel.”
Harris recently began a progressive program to build up throwing arm strength. He throws every other day and currently limits himself to tosses of no longer than 120 feet.
“We’re taking it day by day, and there really isn’t a timetable for it,” Harris said. “But I’d say I’m quite a ways away from being able to make throws in a game. My goal is to be able to play the field by summer ball.”
Harris said he has committed to play for the Fond du Lac (Wis.) Spiders in the summer collegiate Northwoods League.