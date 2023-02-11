Gavin Wardle liked the way he and his Dubuque Hempstead teammates responded to pressure on the eve of the Iowa state bowling qualifying tournaments.
The Mustangs came through in the clutch to edge city rival Wahlert, 2,816-2,764, in the final Mississippi Valley Conference meet of the season before state qualifying early next week. Hempstead also won the girls match, 2,505-2,206.
“It was really close going into that game, which made it a lot more fun,” said Wardle, a junior who led the Mustangs with a 224-256—480 in the individual portion of the meet. “That was the last match for our seniors so we had to stay loud and have fun. You can’t worry about the score and you have to stay in your own game. Bowl your own game and don’t worry about them.
“The key was making spares and having no open (frames). We did a really good job of keeping each other up, not backing down, striking and marking every frame. That’ll definitely help us, especially in Bakers, when we get to districts on Tuesday. We’re a good team, and we know how to get each other up.”
The Mustangs held a, 1,881-1,860 lead through individuals behind Wardle, Hudson Orr (390), Nick Hingtgen (345), Andrew Watters (337) and David O’Dell (329), while Ben Freisinger’s 326 did not factor in the scoring. Hempstead added to the lead with a 179-167 advantage in the first Baker game, but Wahlert responded with a 199-167 in the second.
The Mustangs took Game 3, 200-176, but the Golden Eagles bounced back with a 193-179. In the deciding game, Hempstead held a 210-169 advantage.
“They knew what was at stake in that last Baker game, and they stayed clean,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “You come to expect that in city matches. No matter what the records are, you know it’s going to be a close match when you bowl a city rival.”
Brandon Poirier led the Eagles with a 233-229—462, followed by Brevin Hawkinson (380), Pierce Oberfoell (358), Aaron Kluesner (338) and Luke Zimmerman (322), while Sam Stille’s 280 did not count.
The Hempstead girls tuned up for district play with a more comfortable victory over its city rivals.
Libby Leach led the way with a 204-190—394, followed by Madison Ninneman (372), Ava Kennedy (331), Chloe Hansen (308) and Grace Watters (235), while Tasha Sheehy’s 194 did not count. The Mustangs rolled Baker games of 149, 197, 130, 156 and 193 to add to a 1,640-1,420 advantage after individuals.
“It really boosted our confidence to bowl as well as we did in Bakers today,” Leach said. “We have to bowl 15 Baker games on Monday, so it’s huge to have a day like this. It’s probably going to take at least 150s in Bakers to make it to state. You can’t afford those 120 or 130 games like we have sometimes.
“It’s nice to bowl a rival in the last match of the season, because it gives you a little feel for what districts will be like on Monday. It’s not as much pressure as districts, but it is still a big win. It’s huge for your confidence.”
Emma Kelzer led the Eagles with a 181-168—349, followed by Kenna Wolbers (312), Katelyn Vaassen (263), Erin King (257) and Amelia Oglesby (239). Wahlert shot Baker games of 131, 176, 165, 133 and 181.
