PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mistakes can hurt any football team, but they especially prove costly against the teams that take full advantage of them.
NCAA Division III No. 6-ranked Hardin-Simmons is one of those teams.
The No. 24-ranked Pioneers stood strong defensively as long as they could, but mistakes on the offensive end and short fields helped the explosive Cowboys pull away in a 41-0 victory Saturday at Pioneer Stadium.
“I told the guys that sometimes you don’t get what you want,” Pioneers coach Ryan Munz said. “You want to beat the No. 5 or No. 6 ranked teams, you want to do those things, but we started rough and it snowballed from there.”
While Hardin-Simmons (2-0) kept the UW-P offense in check by allowing only 224 total yards, the Pioneers (1-2) also did their part on the defensive end by holding the Cowboys to 387 yards — two weeks after Hardin-Simmons racked up 642 yards in its opener behind its no-huddle offense.
“Short fields and trying to play field position,” Munz said. “We were trying to get the offense going a little bit, and when you don’t have that field position it makes it pretty tough, right? Credit to Hardin-Simmons, they’re a good ball club.”
The defenses won the opening quarter, and it was the Cowboys’ unit that came up with a huge play to open the scoring.
When UW-P quarterback Nathan Shackelford tried throwing a screen pass to his running back, Hardin-Simmons defensive tackle Jordan Hammons leaped up and snagged it for the interception. The 250-pound lineman rumbled 25 yards down to the Platteville 5-yard line.
Two plays later, Myles Featherson plunged into the end zone from a yard out to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead at the 10:09 mark of the first quarter. The rest of the frame saw both teams trade punts.
As Hardin-Simmons had a drive brewing in the second quarter, Pioneers defensive end Justin Blazek put a stop to it by jumping in front of a screen pass for the pick to set up UW-P at the Cowboys’ 41. After the UW-P drive stalled, Andrew Schweigert’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked with 6:09 to go until halftime.
The Pioneers’ second turnover of the half led to a critical score for the Cowboys before half. Shackelford took a QB draw up the middle for a nice gain, but he got lost in a crowd and popped, forcing a fumble that Hardin-Simmons picked up at the UW-P 48 with 2:37 until half. Five plays later, Gaylon Glynn’s shovel pass to Gatlin Martin scored from 9-yards out for a 14-0 advantage with 1:22 to go.
Grayson Bearden added a 30-yard field goal in the closing seconds to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 17-0 heading into the locker room for the break.
Bearden added a 26-yard field goal at the 8:13 mark of the third quarter as the Cowboys pushed their lead to 20-0. Glynn’s pretty 34-yard touchdown pass to Kai Brinkerhoff down the left sideline put the game out of reach, 27-0, with 1:54 left in the third.
Pioneers starting quarterback Michael Priami dislocated his shoulder in the season opener, and in a few weeks the team is hoping he returns to spark the offense. Shackelford finished 11-for-27 for 75 yards and a late interception in the end zone. He also lost the fumble.
Meanwhile, UW-P now enters a bye week to try and perk things up on the offensive end.
“We’ll see how it looks heading into the bye week,” Munz said. “But we’re hoping to have him back soon.”
