Kansas State’s Aliyah Carter was recognized for the second consecutive week on Wednesday, as the Dubuque Wahlert grad earned her fourth Big 12 Volleyball Rookie of the Week honor and picked up her first Offensive Player of the Week award.
Carter logged 26 kills at a .449 clip to power the Wildcats to a four-set victory over No. 24-ranked Creighton last Saturday. It marked her fifth 20-kill performance of the season and one kill shy of her own Kansas State freshman record.
Carter owns the top three kill totals by a freshman in program history. Her .449 hitting percentage was also just shy of her career high of .450, as she committed just four errors on 49 swings. Playing six rotations for the third straight match, Carter tallied nine digs and an ace in K-State’s first win over a ranked team since 2018.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Coe 4-4, UW-Platteville 3-8 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: While the Kohawks (6-4) walked-off in the seventh inning to victory in the opener, the Pioneers (2-4) left no doubt for the split in Game 2. Shannon Gaul went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Pioneers in victory.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 6, Concordia Chicago 0 — At Oyen Field: Brooke Brodzinski and Meghan Moorman scored two goals apiece, and Victoria Roethler pitched a shutout in net as the Spartans (2-0) blanked Concordia Chicago.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Loras 16, UW-La Crosse 12 — At Rock Bowl: Clare Brunn scored nine goals and Katlynne Wolf had 10 assists as the Duhawks (3-2) held back La Crosse (3-3).
Brunn’s nine goals ranks second in the Loras single-game record books, while Wolf broke her own record for single-game assists with 10.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, North Park 1 — At Chicago: Dorian Fiorenza hit for 18 kills and Patrick Mahoney added 14 as the Duhawks (6-5) pulled out a 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19 victory on the road.