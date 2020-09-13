EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Cross Oberman didn’t mind the soggy conditions or the moist air on Saturday.
He savored every moment of an historic morning for East Dubuque High School.
Oberman ran an 18:45 to edge teammates Matt Foote by two seconds and Braedyn Budde by nine seconds in winning the individual crown and leading the Warriors to the team title in the first-ever cross country meet hosted by the school. East Dubuque’s Hailey Heiar beat Galena’s Samantha Callahan by nearly two minutes to win the girls race, while Durand-Pecatonica took the team title.
“For a while there, we didn’t even know if we’d get a season because of everything that’s going on with COVID-19, so we’re happy with how everything went today,” Oberman, a senior, said. “It actually wasn’t too bad. There wasn’t much mud on the course and we didn’t get much rain during the race, so it was fine.
“It’s taken a while to get to this point, so it’s exciting to actually host a meet. We’ve been putting in a lot of work — a lot of us were up to about 40 miles a week. So, it’s pretty special to see all of that work pay off today.”
Michael Eyres started the East Dubuque cross country program from scratch last fall, and now the team includes 11 boys and four girls. Those numbers have been boosted slightly by the Illinois High School Association’s decision to push the football and volleyball seasons to the spring.
That prompted Heiar to try the sport. Normally, the sophomore would be competing on the volleyball court at this time of the year.
“I like the fact that at least we have options,” Heiar said. “I get to run cross country now, and I can still do volleyball later. Today, I just went out and ran to see what I could do, because I’d never run a cross country race before. I just wanted to have fun.
“But it was pretty cool to win the first-ever race there.”
After running all of their meets on the road last fall, Eyres received permission late this summer to host a race. Saturday’s meet included just two other schools — Galena and Durand-Pecatonica — but the Warriors will expand to a five-team meet on Thursday.
Half of the 3-mile course took place on the school’s grounds, and the other half took place on nearby Lacoma Golf Club. And, for the past two months, Eyres has been planning for Saturday.
“It took a while to figure out the best area for the course,” Eyres said. “We didn’t want it to be too hilly or too steep, and we wanted a course that could hold up to the rain, like we’ve had this last week. And, because we’d never done this before, we had to go out and get all the materials — like chalk, paint, flags, a timing system — you need to run a meet.
“Today was a real learning experience for all of us. It was a learning experience for about half of the team, because this was the first time they’d ever run in a meet. And it was a learning experience for everyone working the meet to figure out all of the logistics.”
Eyres wouldn’t dream of complaining about conditions.
“I can’t explain how good of a feeling it was to have a meet today,” Eyres said. “After track and the spring sports were canceled because of COVID, I had my doubts about our cross country season, too. Then, we had all of the rain this week, so we weren’t sure we’d be able to have it.
“To be honest, I couldn’t have asked for a better day. I’m so proud of everyone involved with the program. It was very, very rewarding to have our own meet today.”