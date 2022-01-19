PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It was a big game, a significant moment, and the UW-Platteville men’s basketball team understands there’s work to do.
In a showdown of top-five nationally ranked NCAA Division III programs, the second-ranked Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday night when No. 5 UW-Oshkosh heated up and made six 3-pointers in the final 7 minutes of the first half to take control and played in front the rest of the way for an 83-67 triumph at Williams Fieldhouse.
“Give them credit, their physicality and aggressiveness really showed,” Pioneers coach Jeff Gard said. “They did a good job of taking away our driving lanes. It was one of those games for our guys where I’m expecting them to learn from it and learn from it quick.”
Kyle Tuma led the Pioneers (16-1, 5-1 WIAC) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Justin Stovall added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Quentin Shields scored 15 points and Logan Pearson added 12, but fellow starter Blake McCann went down midway through the first half with a leg injury and did not return.
Levi Borchert powered the Titans (14-2, 4-1) with 19 points, while Quinn Steckbauer finished with 17.
“Obviously, we didn’t play our best game tonight,” Tuma said. “We missed some opportunities to go on some runs and get back in the game. Credit to them. They played super hard tonight.”
The Pioneers couldn’t find the scoreboard until more than 3 minutes passed in the game. However, McCann and Tuma nailed 3-pointers to push Platteville to a 6-2 lead at the 15:58 mark, and the Pioneers played in front for most of the first half.
Ben Probst added a make from beyond the arc to give the Pioneers a 17-11 lead with 10:08 left in the half, but the Titans began chipping away before heating up from downtown to claim the advantage heading into halftime.
Hunter Plamann sank a pair of treys, then Eric Peterson and Steckbauer connected from downtown as Oshkosh took control with an 11-0 run and extended the lead to 39-29 with 1:15 until halftime. Shields scored five points in the closing minutes to help cut the UWP deficit to 41-32 at the break.
“They shoot the ball well,” Gard said. “We’d make runs and cut it down to six or so, and then they’d come back and hit one or it’s one of those last-second tips that bounce and fall in. We could never get that break or the stops that we needed. We were never able to string that third stop together.”
Oshkosh answered every push Platteville made in the second half. When the Pioneers cut the deficit to 41-36 early in the half, the Titans responded with a 9-0 run to extend the lead back out to 50-36 with 16 minutes remaining. When the Pioneers capped a 9-1 run with Shields’ tough drive to the rim that cut the lead to 51-45 with 13:17 to play, the Titans fired back with a 5-0 spurt.
Tuma swished a triple and Pearson scored on a pretty drive to make it 58-54 with 7:04 to go, but the Pioneers could get no closer. The Titans methodically extended the lead back out to 67-56 with 3:40 left and it hovered in that area until the final buzzer.
“We’ll be fine,” Tuma said. “We have a resilient, experienced team. We’ll get back to work tomorrow, we’ll learn from this, and we’ll be back.”