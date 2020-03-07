LIVINGSTON, Wis. — The Benton Zephyr’s knew coming into Friday night’s WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal that they were a much different team than the one that lost to Iowa-Grant by 18 points in the season opener. The fifth-seeded Zephyrs (15-9) shot 54 percent from the field Friday night as they took down the fourth-seeded Panthers, 72-50, in a regional semifinal at Iowa-Grant High School.
The Zephyr’s advanced to today’s regional final at top-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben at 7 p.m.
“This team has really matured and developed as our season has progressed,” first-year head coach and Benton alum David Neis said. “I am extremely proud of the way they have bought into this new system and how they’ve come together as a team.”
The Zephyrs began their season losing six of their first seven games.
“It really took a bit for them to get used to new coaches with different expectations,” Neis said. “Once we hit the Christmas break, things started to click and we began getting a lot of good looks and knocking down shots.”
Benton has only lost three games since the break.
“We have a really nice mix of athletes who have developed the mentality that losing is not acceptable,” Neis said.
On Friday, the Zephyrs used their senior trio of Caleb O’Neill, Holden Murphy and Will Lawrence to lead the way offensively. O’Neill, who missed his junior season with an ACL injury, scored a team-high 22 points, including 10 in the first half. Murphy added 20 points with six 3-pointers while Lawrence added 13 points.
“We really got down at the beginning of the season when we had that slump going on, but once we go to our Christmas tournament and beat third-ranked Monticello, that was really the turning point for us,” Murphy said. “We knew what we had to do defensively tonight to get the win, and we were able to use a solid inside-outside game offensively to get the job done.”
The Panthers (10-14) held a 9-7 lead in the first half, before Benton used a 12-0 run to take a 19-9 lead with 9:57 remaining. Iowa-Grant reclaimed the lead on a 3 from sophomore Reid Lundell with 3:21 remaining before the Zephrys took a 34-31 lead into the second half.
The Zephyrs went on to shoot 63 percent in the second half, include 4-for-8 from 3-point range, while never trailing.
A 10-point run starting at the 6:11 mark sealed the win for Benton as the Zephyrs held on to a 64-47 lead.
“Holden was doing a great job hitting open shots from the outside, and eventually that led to me going one-on-one with my defender,” O’Neill said. “We also did much better job of boxing out and not allowing them to get many offensive rebounds, which we struggled with the last time around.”
The Panthers were led by Michael Winders with 15 points and Reid Lundell with 10.
“None of us have ever made it to a regional final game, so we all really wanted this win,” Murphy said. “We’re all very excited about this one.’