Hempstead vs Western Dubuque Bowling
Buy Now

Hempstead’s Libby Leach won a Mississippi Valley Conference title last week in Cedar Rapids.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Libby Leach has never dropped a softball bat so quickly.

While batting in an indoor event on Jan. 14, the Dubuque Hempstead senior took a 64 mph backdoor curveball on her right hand. Her knuckles immediately swelled up and Leach’s bowling season hit a significant speed bump.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.