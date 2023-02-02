Libby Leach has never dropped a softball bat so quickly.
While batting in an indoor event on Jan. 14, the Dubuque Hempstead senior took a 64 mph backdoor curveball on her right hand. Her knuckles immediately swelled up and Leach’s bowling season hit a significant speed bump.
But Leach rested the injury for roughly 10 days, prepared herself mentally after missing her senior night and came back with a vengeance at the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division tournament at Cedar Rapids Bowling Center last Thursday.
Leach rolled a 247-224—471 series to win the title with a count that fell just one pin shy of the boys divisional winner, Alex Hume, of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
“I went to a couple of days of physical therapy, but the biggest thing was focusing on my mental game and making sure I didn’t get down on myself,” said Leach, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “I practiced as much as I could as soon as I could get back on the lanes, but I had to make sure I was doing everything the way I was supposed to.
“The actual bowling wasn’t too bad, because I waited long enough for it to heal before I started practicing again. It really didn’t bother me at all at the conference meet.”
The performance impressed veteran Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever and set a good example for a young team that finished fourth in the team standings at the divisional meet. Leach leads the Mustangs with a 199.69 average and fellow veteran Madison Ninneman averages 183.33 but the next-highest averages are in the 140s.
“We are very young and inexperienced and with that big of a spread in averages, people probably don’t have high expectations for us,” Cheever said. “But we bowled the best we have all season and a lot of that had to do with Libby’s leadership. She does a fabulous job with the team. Even though she was injured, she showed everyone that we’re not giving up. We can still bowl well as a team.
“She’s very, very determined this year. She has her goals set high, both individually and as a team.
“She did not give up and was diligent in physical therapy to ensure she was ready for the competition. Her persistence and love for the game showed great leadership. She’s an all-around outstanding athlete, and I feel very fortunate to have her on the team.”
Despite the injury, Leach set her sights on a top-eight finish and a medal at the conference tournament. That goal changed quickly last Thursday.
“Once I got my feet under me and saw how well I was throwing the ball, I started shooting for first,” she said. “I wasn’t worried at all about my hand, but I knew if it started to hurt, I’d have to work around it and forget it ever happened.
“I was in a really good mental state and I was having fun. That’s the most important thing. If I didn’t hit the pocket on a shot, I knew right away how to adjust so I would hit it on the next ball. I have to give a big shout out to my teammates, because they’re always there for me and they always had my back, no matter what happened.”
The divisional championship will certainly give Leach a boost heading into the state qualifying meet in nearly two weeks.
“I’d really like to finish the season with a 200 average, and I can do that with a couple more big meets,” said Leach, whose older sister, Natalie, won a state individual championship as a junior in 2018. “But the biggest goal is making it to state. I’d love to make it, especially with this being my senior year.”
