New Mexico State University passed its head basketball coaching baton from one former Dubuquer to another on Sunday.
The Aggies announced the hiring of Wahlert graduate Greg Heiar just one week after former Loras College standout Chris Jans departed for Mississippi State University.
"While the task of replacing Chris Jans as the leader of our basketball program is a tall one, I am excited that we have selected Greg Heiar to serve as our new head coach," New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia said in a statement released by the school. "Greg's coaching background is aligned with this program's blueprint of success which has resulted in multiple wins over Power Five programs and our biggest rivals in addition to multiple (Western Athletic Conference) titles, WAC tournament titles and NCAA Tournament success. I ask that all of our fans join me in welcoming Greg, his wife, Jessica, and his daughter, Alexis, to Las Cruces. We can't wait for him to get started."
Heiar, a 46-year-old Dubuque Wahlert graduate and a former colleague of Jans at Chipola College in 2003-04 and Wichita State from 2011-14 and 2015-17, coached Northwest Florida State College to the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship last weekend in Hutchinson, Kan. The Raiders defeated No. 1-seed Salt Lake Community College, 83-67, in the championship game.
Heiar, who has more than 20 years of coaching experience, most recently served as an assistant at East Tennessee State following three seasons at Louisiana State, where he was an associate head coach in 2019. Heiar also held assistant coaching stints at Wichita State (2011-17), Southern Mississippi (2009-11), Chipola College (2003-04) and Loras College (2002-03).
Heiar served as the head coach at Chipola from 2004-09. He began his career as a student assistant at Mount St. Clare College in 2000 and became a graduate assistant at Loras in 2001.
He became the 27th coach in the history of the New Mexico State University program.
"I am grateful to Chancellor Arvizu and Mario Moccia for entrusting me as the leader of one of the most respected college basketball programs in the nation," Heiar said in a statement released by the school. "NM State has a rich tradition of basketball success dating back over a century and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue that success. I have known Chris Jans for almost 30 years and hope to build upon what he achieved at NM State over the last half-decade. My family and I can't wait to call Las Cruces home."