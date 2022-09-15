Participation in high school athletics appears to be on the rebound following the coronavirus pandemic, but overall numbers still fall below those from the 2018-19 academic year.
The National Federation of State High School Associations on Wednesday released participation numbers for the first time in three years, a process interrupted by the pandemic.
The report indicated that 7,618,054 students participated in high school athletics in 2021-22, a 4% decrease from the 2018-19 figure of 7,937,491. But the NFHS said many states were unable to offer programs in normal fashion during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
“Given what has occurred in our country the past three years, we believe a decline of only 4% in participation totals from 2018-19 is pretty remarkable,” Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of the NFHS, said in a statement announcing the statistics. “We know some states that were able to complete surveys in 2020-21 reported participation increases this past year. So, we are very optimistic that trend will continue in the years to come as schools fully recover from the effects of the 2020 shutdown.”
Last year’s participation included 4,376,582 boys and 3,241,472 girls in the 51 NFHS-member state associations, including the District of Columbia.
The top six boys sports include football (973,792), track & field (569,262), basketball (521,616), baseball (481,004), soccer (436,465) and wrestling (231,874). The top six girls sports are track (456,697), volleyball (454,153), soccer (374,773), basketball (370,466), softball (340,923) and cross country (191,323).
Texas remains the highest participation state with 846,161 student athletes, followed by California at 762,823 and Ohio at 378,354. Illinois ranks fifth at 314,839, Wisconsin sits in 16th at 151,935, and Iowa ranks 21st with 131,057 participants.
The NFHS initiated its High school Athletics Participation Survey in 1971 and compiled it through the 2018-19 school year before pausing it due to collection issues involving the pandemic. The survey is available at https://www.nfhs.org/
LEGENDS GOLF OUTING RAISES $5,000
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa on Wednesday presented a check for $5,000 to the new nonprofit Field of BIG Dreams from its inaugural Legends Dream Big Charity Golf Tournament last month. The Galena, Ill., resort hosted the tournament the day before the second Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
The celebrity event included former Chicago Cubs players Glendon Rusch, Kyle Farnsworth, Carlos Zambrano, Jacque Jones, and Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins, while Hall of Famers Frank Thomas and Tim Raines represented the White Sox. Other former big leaguers in the event included Scott Eyre, Bob Howry and Neal Cotts and former Cincinnati Reds stars George Foster, Davey Concepcion and Ken Griffey Sr.
COLLEGES TO PLAY AT FIELD OF DREAMS
The Luther College and Briar Cliff University baseball teams will be the first collegiate programs to play on the iconic Field of Dreams original movie site on Friday night in Dyersville, Iowa. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Briar Cliff secured the opportunity and invited Luther as its opponent to compete on the diamond built and used in the 1989 motion picture. Tickets are available at www.bcuchargers.com.
RIVERBOART GAMBLERS IMPROVE TO 3-0
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers rugby club improved to 3-0 on Saturday with a 55-14 victory over the Quad Cities Irish.
Daniel Lonski and Elliot Gaul scored three tries apiece, while Luke Wollenberg had one. Alex Bleakney converted each of those tries and added two penalty kicks to contribute 20 points. Wollenberg was selected as the man of the match.
Dubuque will travel to Decorah, Iowa, on Saturday to play the Northeast Iowa Barbarians. The match is slated for 1 p.m.
Those interested in learning more about rugby are invited to attend the Gamblers’ practices at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Cloie Creek Park in Asbury, Iowa.
