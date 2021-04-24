It’ll all come down to tonight.
Robert Cronin tallied two goals and three assists, and Matt Savoie also scored twice as the Dubuque Fighting Saints handled Green Bay, 8-4, on Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints improved to 23-23-4-1 for a .500 winning percentage to hang on to a slim lead over Team USA (22-23-4-1, .491) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the USHL’s Eastern Conference heading into the last night of the season, at home again against the Gamblers. The Americans won, 7-4, at Youngstown and play there again tonight.
“It’s nice that we came into this weekend in the driver’s seat and we don’t have to rely on anybody else to help us. It’s up to the way we play,” Cronin said. “This was the second-biggest game of the year. We were fighting for our lives, so we have to treat every game like a Game 7.
“That first period was huge. They had the bus legs a little bit and we were able to capitalize on our chances and build our lead.”
The Saints capitalized on every Grade A opportunity in the opening period to score the first five goals and take a 5-1 lead into the intermission.
Savoie got the party started at 8:33 with his 20th goal of the season. Speeding through the neutral zone, took a pass in stride from Tristan Lemyre before he wired a wrist shot from the just inside the right faceoff circle into the top left corner of the net beyond goalie Matthew Davis’ outstretched glove. Cronin moved the puck through the neutral zone to Lemyre.
Cronin doubled the lead at 10:31 with his 26th of the season while the Saints enjoyed their first power play. Stephen Halliday found Ryan Alexander below the goal line, and Alexander hit Cronin for a one-timer in the low slot that went in over Davis’ shoulder.
Captain P. J. Fletcher made it 3-0 at the 12:11 mark with his 15th of the year. He scored on a backdoor tap in set up by Halliday and Connor Kurth to chase Davis in favor of backup Aaron Randazzo.
Kurth and Cronin scored 32 seconds apart to stretch the lead to 5-0.
First, Kurth took a Halliday pass and made a beautiful move through Mason Lohrei’s legs before backhanding the puck behind Randazzo for his 15th of the year at the 16:12 mark. Michael Feenstra moved the puck out of his own zone to Halliday.
Cronin then got behind the Green Bay defense for a wide open look on Randazzo. Savoie moved the puck to Lemyre for a give-and-go with Cronin for his 27th of the season.
Green Bay stopped the run on a backdoor one-timer by Jake Schmaltz. Cam Thiesing set up the 19th of the year from Schmaltz.
“I thought we managed the game very well,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “The five goals in the first period certainly helped, but when Green Bay made its push in the second we actually increased our lead.
“We capitalized on our opportunities and got some great goaltending from Lukas to close it out. It’s exciting that we’ve put ourselves in a position where it all comes down to the last game of the regular-season.”
The Gamblers controlled the flow of first half of the middle period but couldn’t solve goalie Lukas Parik. Dubuque regained its five-goal lead at 10:15 while on its second power play. Savoie scored his second of the night one a one-timer from the left circle after stellar puck movement that resulted in assists for Braden Doyle and Cronin.
Primo Self added his eighth of the season 8:01 later, just seconds after exiting the penalty box after serving a tripping penalty. He played give-and-go with Cronin before his backdoor tap-in finished an odd-man rush.
Jackson Kunz pulled the Gamblers within 7-2 with an unassisted goal 1:37 into the final frame. And Lohrei added a power play goal 6:23 later.
But Halliday stopped the momentum with his ninth of the year, set up by Kurth at 8:49. Randazzo stopped Halliday on a 3-on-1 rush, but Kurth corralled the rebound and slid it to Halliday, who tucked it into the net from behind the goal line.
Ryan Kirwan capitalized on a turnover for Green Bay’s final goal.