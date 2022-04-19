Hanna Kluesner and McKenna Stackis each shot 45 to lead Western Dubuque to victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular on Monday at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Bobcats carded a 185 as a team to beat Waterloo West, Iowa City Liberty and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Gabi Fagerlind added a 48 and Ceci Ball had a 47 for Western Dubuque.
GIRLS SOCCER
Western Dubuque 2, DeWitt Central 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats blanked the Sabers in non-conference action and improved to 3-1 overall.
