West Delaware's libero Ella Koloc and the rest of the Hawks celebrate their victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton during the state volleyball semi-final match at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
West Delaware's libero Ella Koloc sticks their name to the championship bracket after their victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton during the state volleyball semi-final match at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
West Delaware's Olivia Halverson makes an amazing dig during the state volleyball semi-final match against SergeantBluff-Luton at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – West Delaware just wanted another chance.
The Hawks have got it.
Liv Schulte floored 18 kills, Carlee Smith delivered 34 assists and 17 digs, and Ella Koloc had 20 digs as the second-seeded Hawks held back No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, on Wednesday in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“I think we all just wanted it,” Schulte said. “Right from the beginning of the season, it’s been about getting back to where we got last year. We’re excited.”
West Delaware (42-5) advanced to Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. state championship match against No. 4 West Liberty (39-4). The Hawks lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in last year’s 4A state final, and they’re hoping to follow up with a 3A championship trophy.
The Hawks won the 4A state title in 2015.
“This game seems like it has a lot riding on it, which it does, but we treat every game the same,” Smith said. “It’s the mindset of going out there and giving it our all like we always do, nothing changes.”
Brooke Krogmann added nine kills for the Hawks, and Kayla Felton had eight kills and 12 digs.
West Delaware trailed the Warriors (31-7) near the end of the first set, 23-22, but rallied with the final three points to close out the 25-23 victory. The Hawks were a force in the second set, using a 4-0 run to extend their lead to 16-9 and pulling away for a 25-15 win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton made it interesting from there. The Warriors pulled out to a 16-10 lead in the third set, and although the Hawks battled to cut the deficit to 23-22, SB-L scored the last two points to cut West Delaware’s match advantage to 2-1.
“I really thought that defensively we did a really good job,” Smith said. “Everything was kind of clicking and we had good transitions. Those are the things that other teams have a tough time keeping up with and sort of sets us apart.”
The Hawks appeared on their way to the final with a 17-10 lead, but coming out of a timeout, the Warriors went on a 7-0 run and tied the match. West Delaware’s resolve came through down the stretch, however, and Schulte’s blast capped the win and advanced the Hawks back to the final.
“It’s going to take a team effort all the way around,” Schulte said. “We just need to focus on us and not the other team.”