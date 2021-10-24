PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — If anyone deserved some home cooking, it was the University of Wisconsin-Platteville football team.
A little homecoming home cooking, that is.
The Pioneers’ three losses this season at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium have come by a combined 10 points, including last week’s heartbreaker in the final seconds against then No. 11-ranked UW-La Crosse.
UW-P erased all that from its memory on Saturday with an impressive offensive display in a 45-21 rout of UW-Stevens Point on homecoming weekend.
“We came into this season knowing that our schedule was going to be very tough and we’ve lost a couple close games,” Platteville coach Mike Emendorfer said. “What I appreciate is the fighting spirit and the morale of the team is still staying high and playing hard.”
The Pioneers’ blueprint of quick, efficient, short passes was effective and on full display early. On its first drive of the game, which started at the UW-Stevens Point 1-yard line, quarterback Colin Schuetz navigated his team down the field with a number of quick releases that allowed his receivers to gain sizeable yardage after the catch.
UW-P capped that 12-play 99-yard drive with a Evan Gates 3-yard plunge and a 7-0 early advantage.
Stevens Point did tie the game on its next possession with a sneak at the goal line from quarterback Trey Schroeder at 5:19 of the first quarter, but it was really the only sign of life the Pointers had all game.
The Pioneers (2-5, 1-3 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) scored on consecutive possessions when Schuetz connected with Brandt Stare on a 23-yard pass in the end zone, and another 1-yard rushing score from Gates.
Stare, who finished the game with 95 yards on eight catches, made it a 28-7 game before halftime with a 4-yard touchdown reception at 4:24 of the second quarter.
Heading into the break, the Pioneers had amassed 302 yards of total offense, and Schuetz was nearly perfect through the air, going 18-for-22 for 211 yards.
Emendorfer was impressed with his team’s ability to put those recent heartbreaking defeats behind them.
“It’s not as easy as you think,” he said. “Especially when you’ve endured a couple close games like we did, and lost in the last possession of those games. “But we keep battling. We are a young team that has a lot of spirit, so I’m anxious to keep this going and get ready for next week.”
Not to be forgotten was the Pioneer defense, which forced five punts, including a Kyle Antos interception on fourth down as the Pointers attempted to climb back in the game in the second half.
“We stepped up and made some plays,” Emendorfer said. “It’s hard when a team is down by 30 points and they’re firing away. We gave up some yardage, but came away with a big victory.”
Tyler Lamer scored at 10:45 of the third on a 13-yard scamper, and Schuetz tossed his third touchdown pass — a 20-yard completion to Jimmy Durocher — at 3:43.
UW-P finished with 536 yards of offense on the day, highlighted by Schuetz’s 370 yards on 27-for-39 passing.
Glancing up at the scoreboard one last time, Emendorfer said not having to sweat out the final moments was a relief.
“It was good for me as a coach to have some breathing room,” he said. “All season, it has come down to the final seconds and it was nice to see our guys smile.”