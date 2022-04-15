Here is a capsule preview of area girls track and field teams competing in the Tri-Rivers Conference:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Head coach — Geoff Kaiser (5th season)
Returning veterans — Holly Beauchamp (Sr., distance); Allison Kettmann (Sr., sprinter/hurdles); Elise Kilburg (Jr., sprinter/hurdles); Mallory Griffin (Jr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Kailyn Thompson (Fr., thrower); Kalyn Skrivseth (Fr., distance/mid-distance); Skylar Sieverding (Fr., mid-distance); Josie Kintzle (Soph., sprinter); Kory Kintzle (Soph., Sprinter)
Outlook — The Mohawks will be small in numbers, but have a good mix of strong senior leadership and young, raw talent. Kettmann returns after placing eighth in the 400-meter hurdles at last year’s state meet, while Beauchamp finished 13th in the 3,000. They will look to make a push towards qualifying again this year while guiding a promising group of new athletes in their first year of track and field.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Head coach — Makenna Slight (5th season)
Returning veterans — Ella Aulwes (Sr., sprinter, jumps); Kelsey Hansel (Sr., mid-distance, jumps); Annie Hoffman (Sr., thrower); Sophia Wilson (Sr., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Brooke Bolinger (Soph., mid-distance); Claire Aulwes (Soph., sprinter)
Outlook — The Vikings hope to build around 2021 state qualifiers Ella Aulwes and Hoffman. Aulwes competed in the 100-meter dash, and the 100 hurdles, while Hoffman placed 21st in the shot put. With an increased number of athletes this season, Ed-Co hopes to improve with each meet and send some more athletes to the Blue Oval next month.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Head coach — Creig Dunlap
Returning veterans — Amaya Hunt (Sr.); Kyle Chesnut (Sr.); Emma Richter (Sr.); Leah Ries (Sr.); Emma Doyl (Sr.); Kendra Hillers (Sr.); Paige Winter (Sr.); Jordan Hogan (Sr.); Erin Knipper (Jr.); McKenna Thompson (Jr.); Saige Hunt (Jr.); Lily Huber (Soph.); Grace Rowan (Jr.); Livia Hermenson (Soph.); Addie Hucker (Soph.); Allison Hogan (Soph.); Isabel Imler (Soph.)
Outlook — The Wildcats return a nice core of athletes with state experience from a year ago. Ries (100 hurdles), Amaya Hunt (400 dash), and Knipper (shot put) were individual qualifiers, with Hunt making the podium in seventh place. They also bring back the quartet of Huber, Ries, Richter, and Thompson who made up the state-qualifying 4x100 relay team last season. Maquoketa Valley will again be strong in sprint and relay races, but also expects to be competitive in distance as well. They have some experienced throwers, but will need to gain some ground in the jumping and hurdle events.