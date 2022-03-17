Seven bowlers who finished the season with averages over 200 highlight the fourth annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Bowling Team.
Bellevue senior Dawson Weber led the way with a whopping 228.05 average, nearly five pins more than Dubuque Senior 12th grader Hunter Winner.
Selections were based on season-long averages for bowlers who competed in a majority of their team’s meets, as well as postseason success.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Caden Bainbridge — A senior from Dubuque Wahlert, he carried a 201.59 average, seventh highest in the area. He helped the Golden Eagles win the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division tournament championship and landed second-team all-conference honors.
Aiden Bettcher — The Dubuque Senior standout averaged 207.35 in his senior season to rank fifth among area bowlers. He landed second-team all-MVC Valley Division. Bettcher was one of only 10 boys in Iowa to roll a perfect game this season.
Dalton Davis — The sophomore led state-tournament qualifier Maquoketa in scoring with a 195.07 average, the 12th best in the area. The Cardinals won the Class 1A state qualifier at Cherry Lanes and reached the quarterfinals at state.
Lucas Ihrig — The Maquoketa junior won the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cherry Lanes and placed eighth at the state meet. He posted a 189.17 season average.
Will Kamentz — A senior from Dubuque Wahlert, he finished third in the area with a 214.18 average. He also won the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division individual title in leading the Golden Eagles to the team championship. He also landed first-team all-MVC accolades.
Jude Ludwig — One of only 10 boys in Iowa to roll a perfect game this season, the Western Dubuque junior carried a 197.46 average this season to rank ninth among area bowlers. Western Dubuque finished second at the Iowa Class 2A state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids and made the quarterfinals at state. Individually, Ludwig took sixth at the state qualifier and 27th at state. He earned second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Ethan Potter — He carried a 197.64 average, the eighth-highest in the area and tops among freshmen. Potter helped Western Dubuque finish second at the Iowa Class 2A state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids and a quarterfinal appearance at state. He also earned second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Jacob Riecks — The sophomore carried a 193.80 average, the 13th best in the area. He helped Maquoketa win the Class 1A state qualifier at Cherry Lanes and reach the quarterfinals at state.
Dakota Rupp — The Dubuque Hempstead senior carried the area’s 11th-best average, a 195.22. He won the MVC Valley Division individual title and landed honorable mention all-conference honors.
Louis Shontz — The West Delaware sophomore ranked fourth among area bowlers with a 208.50 average. That ranked 61st in the state, regardless of class.
Nolan Vaske — The Western Dubuque junior carried a 207.23 average to lead a team that finished second at a Class 2A state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids and made the quarterfinals of the state tournament. He had the sixth-highest average in the area and earned first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Gavin Wardle — The Hempstead freshman posted a 193.68 average, the 14th-best in the area.
Conner Warrick — The Hempstead senior posted the area’s 15th-best average, a 193.64. He landed honorable mention all-MVC Valley Division honors.
Dawson Weber — The Bellevue senior ranked 12th in the state, regardless of class, and finished tops in the tri-state area with a 228.81 average. He will bowl at Iowa Central Community College next season.
Hunter Winner — The 12th grader from Dubuque Senior posted the area’s second-highest average at 223.05. He finished seventh at the Class 3A state qualifying meet and 16th at the state tournament. Winner earned first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Michael Wlochal — The Dubuque Senior 11th grader posted the area’s 10th-best average, a 197.30. He also earned second-team all-MVC Valley Division.
HONORABLE MENTION
Aidan Besler (Western Dubuque), Carter Hancock (Wahlert), Saul Hernandez (West Delaware), Logan Jasper (Senior), Logan Kloser (Bellevue), Mason Krieg (Senior), Ian Ninneman (Hempstead), Drake Reed (Senior), River Schiefer (Bellevue), Nick Splinter (Wahlert), Nick Sweeney (Western Dubuque), Andrew Watters (Hempstead).