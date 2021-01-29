Camden Russell and Layla Alt scored 11 points apiece as Shullsburg locked up the Six Rivers West Conference regular-season championship with a 48-34 victory over Belmont on Friday in Shullsburg, Wis.
Madison Russell added eight points for the Miners (15-6), who led by four at halftime before pulling away.
Kennedy Howell led Belmont (9-8) with 11 points.
Prairie du Chien 54, Lancaster 36 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Makenzie Knapp scored 13 points and Lily Krahn added 11 as the Blackhawks beat the Flying Arrows and clinched the Southwest Wisconsin Conference regular-season championship for the second time in three seasons. Kiley Kelly scored 21 points to lead Lancaster.
Cuba City 47, Iowa-Grant 21 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Jenna Dailey scored 16 points to lead the Cubans (11-6), who led by 20 points at halftime and cruised to victory.
Ashley Runde scored 14 points to lead Iowa-Grant.
Potosi/Cassville 58, Highland 43 — At Potosi, Wis.: The co-op surged past the Cardinals in their Six Rivers West Conference contest.
Bellevue 47, Wellman Mid-Prairie 34 — At Wellman, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Comets finished strong after trailing by four points at halftime and improved to 15-1 with their ninth consecutive victory. Bellevue was trailing, 21-17, at the break but turned the game around with a 16-5 run in the third quarter. The Comets outscored the Golden Hawks, 14-8, in the final stanza.
Cascade 59, North Cedar 15 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ally Hoffman scored a game-high 15 points, Alyssa Lux added 14 and Megan Smith 11, and the Cougars won their seventh straight game.
Maquoketa 56, Marion 53 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals edged the Indians in WaMaC Conference action and improved to 8-10 with their third win in four games.
West Delaware 26, Mount Vernon 25 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks held the Mustangs scoreless in the second quarter and held off Mount Vernon for just their fourth win in 15 games.
Maquoketa Valley 35, Alburnett 19 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Wildcats stood strong defensively in a win over Alburnett.
Mineral Point 58, Southwestern 39 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Macy Aschliman scored 19 points and Kennedy Wenger added 12 as the Pointers beat Southwestern on Thursday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cascade 38, North Cedar 29 — At Cascade, Iowa: Senior night proved to be special for the Cougars as they ended a five-game losing streak with a win over North Cedar.
Wellman Mid-Prairie 61, Bellevue 51 — At Wellman, Iowa: The Comets fell on the road in their River Valley Conference contest.
Southwestern 76, Riverdale 35 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart drained five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Nate Reiff added 17 and Colson Splinter 12, and the Wildcats routed Riverdale.
Highland 59, Shullsburg 52 — At Highland, Wis.: The Cardinals held off the Miners in Six Rivers West Conference action.
PREP WRESTLING
Flores wins conference title — At Elkader, Iowa: Clayton Ridge’s Eric Flores, a sophomore, won by fall in 45 seconds in his semifinal at the Upper Iowa Conference tournament before sticking South Winneshiek’s Aiden Feickert in 1:28 to win the 106-pound championship. The Eagles’ Andrew Mitchell finished in third place at 195 after pinning North Fayette Valley’s Isaiah Corbin in his third-place match. Corbin had beaten Mitchell, 6-4, in sudden victory in the quarterfinals.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Missouri Baptist 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Mike Jenkins had a team-high n9ine kills, and Micah Salas and Eric Schmidt had eight digs each, but the Pride (1-4, 0-2 Heart of America Conference) fell to Missouri Baptist, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Concordia 9-3, Clarke 1-5 — At Brighton, Mich.: Former Dyersville Beckman standout Amber Boeckenstedt hit a two-run home run among her two hits in the second game, and East Dubuque grad Abigail Huseman struck out four over four innings to earn the win as the Pride split a season-opening doubleheader on Thursday.