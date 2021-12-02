Tyler Linderbaum might be the best offensive lineman in the country.
At least for now, he’s the best in the Big Ten Conference.
Iowa center Linderbaum, a Solon, Iowa, native, was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year on Wednesday as the league released its offensive honors.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year.
Purdue receiver David Bell, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Nebraska tight end Austin Allen also earned individual offensive awards. The league announced its defensive and special teams honors on Tuesday.
Linderbaum last week was announced as one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense. He has started 32 consecutive games at center for Iowa after playing on the defensive line as a true freshman.
Linderbaum is the ninth Hawkeye to be named the league’s top offensive lineman. Mount Vernon, Iowa, native Tristan Wirfs, now playing for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the award in 2019.
Linderbam was a first-team all-Big Ten offensive selection by both coaches and media. He was joined on coaches first team by Wisconsin guard Josh Seltzner and tight end Jake Ferguson.
Iowa guard Kyler Schott, Badgers running back Braelon Allen and tackle Logan Bruss, and Illinois center Doug Kramer were second-team picks.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, Wisconsin tackle Tyler Beach and Illinois running back Chase Brown made the third team.
Wisconsin’s Allen, Seltzner, Bruss and Ferguson were second-team picks by the media. Iowa’s Schott and Tyler Goodson and Illinois’ Brown made the media’s third team.
Iowa’s Mason Richman, Wisconsin’s Chez Mellusi, Jack Nelson and Joe Tippmann, and Illinois’ Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski earned honorable mention.