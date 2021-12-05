Kellen Strohmeyer and Cameron Fens are ready for their place as Dubuque Hempstead’s senior leaders this season.
After the tremendous group of Michael Duax, Jamari Smith and Cameron Davis fronted a strong campaign last winter and graduated, the time has come for a new group to rise to the occasion.
“A lot of our energy is based off how Cam and I come in every day,” said Strohmeyer, who along with Fens started for the Mustangs last season. “Bring the intensity. If we’re down, that’s going to bring the whole team down. It kind of starts with us and goes down to everybody else.”
This new chapter in Hempstead basketball got off to a great start on Saturday night, as Strohmeyer scored 17 points, Fens delivered 16 points and 12 rebounds, and new senior starter Noah Pettinger added 12 points as the Mustangs pulled away from Clinton, 69-40, at Moody Gymnasium.
“We have eight new faces that we’re rolling out there with extensive minutes,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “We’re just trying to figure out rotations and lineups around Cam and Kellen, and practices have been great. Kids have had great attitudes and efforts.”
Learning from that previous roster of seniors has already helped this year’s group get off on the right foot.
“With Kellen and I having varsity experience from last year, it’s helped a lot,” said Fens, a 7-foot menace in the middle who is garnering plenty of NCAA Division I interest. “It’s really made us realize that we have to take over that role as senior leaders this year. One of our big focuses in practice is to communicate to the team and stay focused. We really have embraced that role as leaders and we’re doing pretty well with that.”
It was a slow start for the Mustangs (1-0), as Jai Jensen and Isiah Struve nailed 3-pointers to give Clinton a 10-2 lead at the 5:01 mark of the first quarter. Deutsch called a timeout, and the Mustangs responded with a quick 8-0 run capped by Strohmeyer’s drive to the rim to tie the game at 10.
Clinton (0-3) didn’t waver, as Jensen answered with another trey as the River Kings led, 13-12, at the end of the period.
“We need to improve on coming out with that energy,” Strohmeyer said. “Once we got fired up, we knew we could blow it open because we know the kind of team we are and how we can play.”
Fens connected on 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game early in the second quarter, then the big man showed range by drilling a 3 at the top of the key to spark a 17-9 run. Strohmeyer added a layup, and Michael Hall scored on a putback before Pettinger converted on an inbounds play at the buzzer for a 29-22 lead.
“Kellen was aggressive from the get-go,” Deutsch said. “It took the rest of us a while to get settled in, but once we did our defensive intensity picked up over the last 28 minutes.”
Hempstead put the game out of reach in the third quarter with a blistering 24-8 run. Strohmeyer swished a trey, then Fens found room in the paint for a huge slam, the second of three in the contest for him.
“I’m just trying to come out and be as dominant as possible,” Fens said. “I need to get as many points in the paint as I can and attack the boards.”
Strohmeyer snagged a steal and scored on a drive plus the foul, then Pettinger flashed the same athleticism he showed on the football field at quarterback this fall with a steal and two-handed jam for a 46-25 advantage.
“We lost Michael, Jamari, Cam, a group of three-year starters,” Pettinger said. “We just have to fill their roles. Cam and Kellen, they have that experience, but players like Nate (Kaesbauer) and I, we have to step up. We have to make plays like they did last year.”