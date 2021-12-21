A pair of milestone performances sparked the Loras women’s basketball team to a thrilling 58-57 victory over York College (Pa.) on Monday in the final game of the Eckerd College Holiday Classic in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Hannah Thiele scored a career-high 11 points off the bench, and Emerson Whittenbaugh recorded her first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Duhawks (7-3).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 75, Roanoke 67 — At Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.: Sam Kilburg scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Spartans (7-5) at the Cruzin Classic.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 71, Starmont 35 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Mohawks rolled behind Aiden Clausen’s 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 52, Starmont 27 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Mohawks used a 25-7 run in the third quarter to take control. Megan Kremer led Marquette with 20 points.
Lancaster 59, Benton 28 — At Benton, Wis.: Tatianna Place had 16 points to lead the Flying Arrows past the Zephyrs.
Platteville 47, Wisconsin Dells 34 — At Wisconsin Dells, Wis.: Camryn Nies’ 11 points led the Hillmen to a road win.
Potosi/Cassville 40, East Dubuque 31 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Mykaylia Bauer led the co-op with 12 points.
PREP BOWLING
Rams sweep — At Iowa City: Hunter Winner rolled a 482 series as the Senior boys defeated Iowa City West, 2,969-2,498. Mackenzie Lang’s 389 led the Senior girls to a 2,781-1,840 win over the Trojans.
Bobcats split — At Farley, Iowa: The WD boys downed Iowa City High, 3,094-2,668, behind Aiden Besler’s 451. Hannah Kluesner led the Bobcat girls with a 395, but they were edged, 2,614-2,603.